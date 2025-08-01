Why Brian Thomas' Year 2 Goals Should Petrify Defensive Coordinators
Only four players last season posted at least 85 catches, 1,200 yards and double-digit touchdowns: Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown and a Jaguars rookie named Brian Thomas. And look away, defensive coordinators, because Thomas had this to say after Thursday’s practice.
“Yeah, I definitely feel like I can do more. I feel like there’s more in the tank for me, so each and every day, each and every game I’m going to come out there and show everything that I can do, show what I can do, try to be better than I was last year.”
A higher ceiling for Thomas is a scary thought for three reasons. First, he put up those numbers as a rookie last year through two starting quarterbacks, Trevor Lawrence and Mac Jones. Second, the Jaguars had one of the NFL’s worst defenses, including a league-low nine takeaways. And third, Thomas authored that rookie season without Travis Hunter and Dyami Brown.
In other words, what Thomas could do over a full season with stability at quarterback, a defense that takes the ball away much more often, and true threats that create more one-on-one matchups for Thomas is virtually unlimited.
“Just his speed, his one-on-one ability, it's really impressive,” Lawrence said last week. “And to have him on the outside, that matchup if they ever want to go one-on-one, we feel like that's a favorable matchup for us and we're going to win most of them.”
They’re also going to win most of their games, the Jaguars hope. It’s not a complicated formula. Last year as he quickly evolved into Jacksonville’s most-covered receiver, he still routinely burned defenses for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns on 87 catches.
Udinski: Pressure's on other team, not Jaguars
New Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski said Thursday that with a healthy Lawrence and Hunter drawing coverage, the pressure falls on the defensive side of the ball.
“I think depending on the defense and the structure,” Udinski said, “and the down and distance will determine how much pressure it puts on them. Because, ultimately, they're the ones that have a decision to make on how they want to handle BT, how they want to handle Travis and as you guys know, the more resources you allocate over there, you're taking away from somewhere, so you're limited in something.
“So, hopefully, by having those two guys together on the same field, whether it's the same side or opposite from each other, we force a little bit of the issue.”
Thomas, Lawrence still building chemistry
The biggest issue for Thomas to break his lofty rookie numbers is undoubtedly chemistry with Lawrence. Thomas got only 10 games with the Jaguars’ franchise quarterback last year because Lawrence was battling a shoulder injury over the last half of the year. Lawrence ultimately landed on season-ending injured reserve on Dec. 4.
“We’re still continuing to grow our relationship,” Thomas shared. “Just coming out here each and every day, continuously putting in that work and trying to be the best that we can be, taking a step forward each and every day to get better.”
