Jaguars' Brian Thomas Receives Shocking Snub
The Jacksonville Jaguars are no strangers to offseason snubs -- not even close.
Not long after the NFL disrespected star defensive end Josh Hines-Allen in a recent top-10 poll, the league has once again done so to a Jaguars star. This time, it was an egregious omission of second-year Pro Bowl receiver Brian Thomas from ESPN's top-10 list of wide receivers.
"He'll be on the list by next year. He can do it all. He took the league by storm last year. He's got size and can win in all areas of the field. There's not one thing you can't do with him. He can play outside or in the slot and dominate," an AFC Exectuive told ESPN about Thomas, who ended up in the "honorable mentions" section despite his stellar rookie year.
Thomas was excluded from the top-10 in favor of Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown, CeeDee Lamb, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Malik Nabers, Nico Collins, Mike Evans, and Garrett Wilson.
Thomas is included in the honorable mentions section with Puka Nacua, Terry McLaurin, D.K. Metcalf, Tee Higgins, and Davante Adams.
"A reminder of the rankings process: Voters gave us their 10 best players at a position, then we compiled the results and ranked candidates based on number of top-10 votes, composite average and dozens of interviews, with research and film study help from ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen. In total, more than 70 voters submitted a ballot on at least one position, and in many cases all positions. Additional voting and follow-up calls with those surveyed helped us break any ties," ESPN said.
Any list that does not have Thomas within the top-10 should certainly be doubted, and this list actually has several other gross admissions as well.
With that said, it is a list put together by those in the NFL and does show where the outside perception is on the Jaguars.
For example, Nabers landing at No. 8 despite not being better than Thomas in nearly any metric can be explained away by his draft status and the market he plays in. Until the small-market Jaguars become a force on the field, they will continue to see snubs like this one.
