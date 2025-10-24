Brutally Honest Assessment Perfectly Dissects Jaguars' Issues
It's hard not to overreact after a game like the one the Jacksonville Jaguars just had against the Los Angeles Rams. It's also difficult to give an honest assessment as an outsider. With a lopsided score like 35-7, the natural inclination is to just say that the Jaguars firmly got their butts kicked.
And that they did. However, there were nuances to this loss that are being overlooked, especially by national media that can't or won't take the time to fully dive into the tape. It might seem silly to say that this game was closer than it looked, considering the final score, but in reality, it was.
The Rams led for the entire contest, but the lead was within two scores until late in the second quarter. Jacksonville outgained LA 358 to 271. The Jaguars also held their opponents to just 2-10 on third-down conversions. Ultimately, the final score is the only thing that matters, but there were positive takeaways for Jacksonville, even in a result as ugly as this one.
The honest truth about the Jaguars
There's been plenty of tired rhetoric popping up after the Jacksonville Jaguars' two-game skid. "Same ol' Jaguars." "Trevor Lawrence just doesn't have it." Things like that. It's uninspired, it's shallow, and it doesn't offer any insight into what this team is really doing or needs to do moving forward.
Credit where credit is due, Carson Breber and Logan Camden of Nerd Sesh went no-holds-barred on the Jaguars after their pitiful performance against the Los Angeles Rams, but they actually delivered some real analysis in the process.
Camden: "Parker Washington has a punt-return TD that gets brought back by a block in the back penalty. Penalties were a big deal all day against Los Angeles. Brian Thomas Jr., I don't get it. So many big drops in big spots. Continues to be a problem. Cam Little smokes a 50-yard field goal. Later in the game, there's a holding penalty on [Montaric] Buster Brown... There's a 4th-and-5 where there's a neutral zone infraction that goes to a 4th-and-1 that leads to a [Terrance] Ferguson shot play TD."
Breber: "Logan, when was the last time you saw a game that ended 35-7, and the team that had seven points had 87 more yards, more yards per play, and somehow also no turnovers. That's what happened with the Jags... As a West Coast guy... I got up when it was 14-nothing Rams. From that point forward, the Jags, for the most part, felt like the better team and kind of controlled the game in the sense that they were putting together more consistently good drives."
"The Rams had the touchdown to make it 21-nothing, but then after that, I think the next four drives where one team got into scoring position — it was the Jags. They had four straight drives like that, and they came away from those drives with a grand total of zero points. There's just so many ways in which the execution fails them in this game, particularly in key moments. This is a bad loss for the Jags... but the frustrations with them remain the same and really came to a head in this one... There is talent on this football team, but they are a bad execution team right now."
There's no arguing with the hosts here. The Jaguars have a good enough roster. They have the right coaches to draw up the X's and O's. But they have to clean up the mistakes and execute. Hopefully, they can use the bye to do the housekeeping they need.
