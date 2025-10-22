Robert Hainsey Breaks Down Jaguars' Most Pressing Issue

Jaguars offensive line was dominating to start the season, but rough falloff the last three weeks:



Weeks 1-4:

Pressure rate: 23% (1st)

ETN yards per carry: 6.1

Tuten yards per carry: 4.2



Weeks 5-7:

Pressure rate: 51% (last)

ETN yards per carry: 3.8

Tuten yards per carry: 3.8