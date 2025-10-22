Robert Hainsey Breaks Down Jaguars' Most Pressing Issue
There's no shortage of things the Jacksonville Jaguars will be trying to fix during their bye week. The break couldn't have come at a better time. Some teams might prefer to go into their bye riding a high, but it's usually more beneficial for one that's reeling to take the extra preparation to compose itself.
Jacksonville has issues on both sides of the ball that Head Coach Liam Coen and his staff will be looking to correct. The defense hasn't been able to generate any pressure on opposing quarterbacks, leading to the team no longer getting opportunities for the takeaways they benefited from in their 4-1 start to the season.
The offense's problems run deeper. The Jaguars have averaged just 9.5 points in their last two losses. The ground game has underwhelmed and was subsequently abandoned in both contests, with the team down multiple scores. The wide receivers have returned to dropping critical passes. Trevor Lawrence looks rushed and uncomfortable. Everything that's troubling Jacksonville's attack can be tied to the offensive line's regression, though.
Jaguars' O-line has to bounce back
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been through hell in the Jacksonville Jaguars' last two games. Just against the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams, he's been pressured 67 total times, leading to 14 sacks and nine additional hits.
The offensive line might have been able to attribute its poor showing versus the 'Hawks to center Robert Hainsey's absence. In London with him back in the lineup, though, they performed arguably worse, allowing just as many sacks and one more pressure than they did against Seattle. Hainsey broke down what's been plaguing the offensive line as of late:
"I think it's just technique. It's getting on the same level, playing together. I mean, it's first of all unacceptable, and it's something that we need to address and improve upon. So as a group, it's up to us in our room to make sure that we are doing everything we can to prevent those things from happening. We know we're going to get games, we know they're going to line up in their giant fronts and their heavy and give us twists and games, especially on third down."
"So, when you're in that situation a lot, they get the opportunity to tee off. So, making the run game go early on from an offensive line perspective, doing everything we can executing there so we can stay out of those third and longs, those obvious pass situations where, you know that stuff's coming because it's not the easiest thing to pass off, but being extremely prepared for when they do come up because at some point in the game it's going to happen."
