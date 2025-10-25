Jaguar Report

Jaguars Tied to Explosive Trade Deadline Rumor

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been connected to a high-profile trade rumor ahead of the trade deadline.

John Shipley

Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone on the field during pregame against the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- To little surprise, the Jacksonville Jaguars are once again at the center of some serious trade deadline rumors.

According to The Athletic's Diana Russini, the Jaguars have fielded trade calls for star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

Thomas' Rollercoaster

As a rookie, Thomas was genuinely one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. 2025, though, has been a different story.

Thomas Jr. ranked first among rookies and third overall in receiving yards; first among rookies and tied-sixth overall in receiving touchdowns; and first among rookies and second overall in yards per catch (14.7; min. 75 receptions). He also became the fourth rookie since the 1970 NFL-AFL Merger to register 1,200-plus receiving yards and 10- plus receiving touchdowns (WR Odell Beckham Jr., WR Ja’Marr Chase and WR Randy Moss)

Thomas' 11 games of over 75 receiving yards were the most by a rookie in NFL history and tied with Chase for second-most in the NFL in 2024, trailing Jefferson (12). His eight games with 60-plus receiving yards and a touchdown reception tied Randy Moss for the most such games by a rookie in NFL history.

But in 2025, Thomas has taken a massive step back in production. Through seven games, Thomas has 27 catches on 55 targets for 365 yards and one touchdown. His success rate has dropped from 55.6% to 41.8%, his catch rate has dropped from 65.4% to 49.1%, his yards per target has dropped from 9.6 to 6.6, and his yards per game has dropped from 75.4 to 52.1.

brian thomas
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Pro Football Focus, Thomas has six drops this year after recording six drops in 17 games last season. Thomas has more or equal drops all by himself as nine other NFL teams do in 2025.

"Yeah, we obviously need to make sure we're in a position with our hands, with our violent to the tuck, with the way we're looking the ball in," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said last week after Thomas had another tough performance against the Los Angeles Rams. "And also ball placement, making sure the ball is in the right spots. All that stuff. I think there's a combination of things. Still, we got to keep throwing it, though. I mean, we can't go running it, running it, running it. It's just the way it goes."

John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.