The Jaguars Are Quietly Becoming a Tough Out in 2025
"Trap game," "taking care of business," "got the job done." These are the kind of terms that the Jacksonville Jaguars and their fans would often hear after their outings. In years past, most teams could chalk up their matchups with this franchise as a win. That hasn't been the case in the 2025 NFL season.
The Jaguars are coming off a tough loss against the Seattle Seahawks. They simply couldn't muster up enough offense to remain undefeated at EverBank Stadium, falling short, 20-12. That moved them to 4-2 on the season, still a strong record by all means, but the team and its fans couldn't be more disappointed.
Jacksonville wound up as slight underdogs at home before kickoff, but they were favored initially. Ultimately, the shift proved correct, as the Seahawks were able to get the win and comfortably cover. Make no mistake, though, this wasn't just a scheduled victory for Seattle.
Seahawks taking Jaguars' win as a statement game
The Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 6 clash with the Seattle Seahawks saw two young, brilliant football minds go head-to-head. Mike Macdonald got the best of Liam Coen in this one, giving the first-year head coach the first home loss of his NFL career and cutting his win streak off at three games.
Macdonald has also shown to be a strong leader at the helm, currently 14-9 in his time with the 'Hawks. He's been able to exceed expectations in Seattle through the young season and notched another impressive win under his belt by besting the Jaguars on the road. Macdonald told the media what the victory meant for his team:
"It was a great win. Jacksonville's a really good team. They've been playing really well. You go back to process all the time, and I think we nailed our process this week, and I think the challenge is to keep rolling, focus on our style of ball, staying composed, staying together, picking each other up, play by play, all that type of stuff. I know it sounds cliché, but I don't really care. I thought the defense played a tremendous game. Some funky things happened there on fourth downs. You've got to give their quarterback a lot of credit. He's a really good player and made some plays there in critical moments, and we just kept rebounding and kept fighting."
"Offensively, we came through when we needed to. The four-minute, I thought that was a heck of a play call, a couple of great play calls we had, and Sam [Darnold] just operating. Obviously, Sam had a great game as well. Excited. Excited for this flight home, then, go play Monday Night Football."
This is certainly a different tone from coaches who have beaten the Jaguars in the past. Jacksonville might have lost this one, but they've earned respect from the league through their first six games this season.
