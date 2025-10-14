The Jaguars Are Quietly Becoming a Tough Out in 2025

Sam Darnold Ranks:



1st in EPA/Play

1st in PFF Grade

1st in EPA+CPOE

1st in Turnover-Worthy Play Rate

1st in Big-Time Throw Rate

1st in ADOT

1st in YPA

1st in Explosive Pass Rate

2nd in Success Rate

3rd in Passer Rating

3rd in QBR pic.twitter.com/YsHiRA3sdM