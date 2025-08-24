Jaguars Player Named as Prime Candidate for Jump to Stardom
The Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping to accelerate their rebuild in the 2025 NFL season. While they're set to have one of the youngest rosters in the league this year, they're also entering year five with quarterback Trevor Lawrence at the helm. They have several key veterans in place to help pursue a return to postseason relevancy.
The Jaguars hired Head Coach Liam Coen to oversee their bounce-back endeavor. He's taking over for former Super Bowl champion Doug Pederson, whose methods proved to be outdated in his tenure in Jacksonville. Coen proved to be one of the most innovative minds in football last season as offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he engineered a top-four scoring attack with quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Coen will be tasked with doing the same for Trevor Lawrence. However, he has several other young players he'll be aiming to guide to their fullest potential, including rookie phenom wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. The second-year receiver can certainly help the team improve overall as a leader and a veteran presence to players like No. 2 pick Travis Hunter Jr., but he might even be able to increase his statistical output from last season.
Could Brian Thomas Jr. have an even better season in 2025?
As a rookie, Brian Thomas Jr. had an astounding debut campaign. Despite earning a first-round pick after an illustrious collegiate career with the LSU Tigers, he still surpassed all of his expectations, totaling 87 catches for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Even with that insane production in his first year, there's optimism that BTJ could be even better in 2025. With a full year of Trevor Lawrence throwing to him and Head Coach Liam Coen drawing up schemes to free up opportunities for him, Yahoo Sports' Ray Garvin believes that Thomas Jr. could cement himself among the NFL's elite wideouts this fantasy football season:
"If you’re looking for the next breakout into superstardom, Thomas is the bet. He’s already entrenched as Trevor Lawrence’s WR1. Travis Hunter will get touches but Thomas is the alpha in Liam Coen’s offense.
Looking at Trinity data from Weeks 10-17 of his rookie year, his usage wasn’t that of a typical rookie. It mirrored players who historically made the jump into true fantasy stardom, producing season-long averages right at 20 PPG. That means Thomas wasn’t just trending toward being a solid WR2, he was already stepping into the usage territory that usually belongs to names like Chase, Lamb and Adams.
When a rookie hits that level of involvement that quickly, it’s one of the clearest signs that the team has already made him the focal point. Stretch that same role across a full season and his predictive range says he isn’t flirting with elite, he’s already there, if the deployment holds steady.
Coen’s history shows he designs his system to funnel opportunities to his best receiver. In Jacksonville, that’s Thomas. Add his size, athleticism and ability to win downfield and the predictive usage says he has everything needed to be the next true difference-maker."
After finishing third in the NFL in receiving yards last year, Thomas Jr. has already sniffed the upper echelon. However, with increased volume and more end zone production, he could firmly entrench himself as one of the league's most lethal wideouts, perhaps even the best.
Follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley for the latest updates on the Jaguars.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.