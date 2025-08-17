Brian Thomas Jr Still Looking For Respect in 2025
Brian Thomas Jr. isn't satisfied after an incredible rookie year in the 2024 NFL season. Coming out of LSU, he was widely regarded as one of the top wide receiver prospects in his class. That led to him being selected 23rd overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Still, he had to watch three other wideouts get their names called ahead of him: Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Arizona Cardinals at four, Tigers teammate Malik Nabers to the New York Giants at six, and Washington's Rome Odunze to the Chicago Bears at nine. Statistically, he cleared all of them.
Nabers got the edge with 109 catches to BTJ's 87, but the Jaguars' wideout led all rookie receivers in receiving yards and touchdowns, with 1,282 yards and 10 scores. That led to him finishing eighth in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting. He's looking to have an even better season for Jacksonville in 2025.
Is Jaguars' Brian Thomas Jr. still underrated?
Last month, ESPN released its findings on who NFL executives, coaches, and scouts regarded as the best players in the league at their respective positions. They polled over 70 high-profile personalities to compile the lists. The Jacksonville Jaguars' Brian Thomas Jr. didn't crack the top 10 wide receivers; however, he was given an honorable mention. An AFC executive had this to say:
"He'll be on the list by next year. He can do it all. He took the league by storm last year. He's got size and can win in all areas of the field. There's not one thing you can't do with him. He can play outside or in the slot and dominate."
That's not good enough for BTJ. He believes he should already be on the list, even if he tries to avoid these rankings. The Pivot Podcast asked him if he feels that he's getting the respect that he deserves:
"Me personally? Nah, I don’t think so. I definitely don’t think so. I try not to pay attention to it, but you always see what’s popping up on your phone, the little things like ‘Top 10 Receivers’ and all that. I mean, I finished third in the league [in receiving yards] last year. I don’t really pay attention to stuff like that, but I try to use it as motivation when I do see it. Next year, I’m gonna make sure. I’m gonna leave my mark, I’m gonna make sure y’all know I’m here to stay for sure."
Ahead of him on the list was his former teammate, Malik Nabers, who checked in at seven and received votes as high as fourth in the NFL. Considering Thomas Jr. outproduced him last season, he has a right to feel some type of way about going unranked. All he can do now is make them look foolish for leaving him off the list.
