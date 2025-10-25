3 Bold Predictions for Jaguars After the Bye
The Jacksonville Jaguars go into their Week 8 bye hoping to absorb the lessons they've learned from their recent two-game losing streak. It's important that this team can acknowledge the mistakes and missed opportunities they had in their defeats to the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams while also continuing to build upon the things they did right in the first half of the season.
It's tough to go into a break after enduring such an abysmal stretch, as it allows extra time for the team to marinate in its negativity. However, it can also present a chance for the Jaguars to collect themselves, get some much-needed rest and recovery, and use the extra preparation time to come out of the intermission swinging.
Head Coach Liam Coen has said the right things to get his guys motivated. How they respond is up to the team. Here's what I'm expecting from the Jaguars in the latter half of their 2025 NFL season.
Jaguars will turn things around
1. Travis Hunter Jr. finishes as the Jaguars' leader in receiving yards
A big story for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season has been their usage of Travis Hunter Jr. on offense, or lack thereof. The team traded up to take him second overall in the 2025 draft with the specific intention of playing him on both sides of the ball. They've done that, and he's had flashes in spots, but hasn't been able to carve out a consistent role at wide receiver or cornerback due to the overwhelming learning curve that comes with trying to learn two positions at the professional level at once.
Despite his limited usage at receiver, he's still second on the team in receiving yards with 298, just 67 behind Brian Thomas Jr. Recently, Hunter Jr. has played much more at wideout than as a defensive back. In his last three games, he's seen 164 snaps on offense compared to just 61 on defense. Between his ascension and BTJ's struggles this year, it wouldn't be surprising at all to see the rookie wind up as the Jaguars' number-one receiver by season's end.
2. Jaguars lead the league in takeaways
At the beginning of the season, the Jaguars were racking up defensive takeaways left and right, notching a league-leading 13 in their first four games. In their last three, they've only had one: Devin Lloyd's 99-yard pick-six against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5.
Jacksonville's forced turnovers were no fluke, though. Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile's scheme is heavily reliant on zone, encouraging his players to fly around, cause chaos, tip passes, and punch out the rock from opposing ball-carriers. The Jaguars are currently second in the NFL in takeaways, behind the Chicago Bears, who have 16. I expect Jacksonville to finish the year on top once it gets back to generating pressure and capitalizing with forced turnovers after the bye.
3. Jaguars will win the AFC South
Despite their two-game skid, the Jaguars are still within arm's reach of the Indianapolis Colts at the top of the division. Indy has been downright dominant to begin the year, going 6-1, with their one loss coming to the Los Angeles Rams due to some shocking self-inflicted wounds.
However, the Colts opened their campaign with the easier stretch of their slate, while the Jaguars had a much harder schedule in the beginning of the year. Jacksonville also has both of its head-to-head matchups with Indianapolis after the bye. If they can win both and capitalize on the lighter schedule, they could capture the AFC South.
To see if the Jaguars can live up to these predictions, follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
CLICK RIGHT HERE to add us on Facebook and let us know your thoughts on these predictions.