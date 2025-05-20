How Many Times Have the Jaguars Won in Week 1?
The 2025 NFL schedule is set, and the Jacksonville Jaguars have their opponents listed. Going into the franchise's 31st year of competition in the National Football League, the players and new leadership look to make a strong first impression when they take the field in Week 1.
The Jaguars' Week 1 opponent is the Carolina Panthers. Both franchises had their struggles last season, but through the offseason, both look to be better constructed, at least on paper. With Travis Hunter set to play in his first game officially as a Jaguar, the rest of the franchise is on the hunt for a victory.
That being said, the Jaguars have had some memorable moments when competing in the first week of the season. After their 4-13 campaign, getting off on the right foot with a victory should propel the franchise in the right direction as they continue with their season.
In the 30 seasons played in Jacksonville, the franchise has split its opening week down the middle, winning 15 and losing 15. Last season, the Jaguars started off their campaign on the losing end to the Miami Dolphins, but it wasn't always a loss for Jacksonville to start the season.
From 1996 to 2001, the Jaguars were on a winning streak when it came to starting the season. But with every winning streak comes a losing streak. All in all, the Jaguars could win every even or odd season from now to the end of time and hold a .500 winning percentage when it comes to starting the campaign.
But as we know, no franchise wants to be known as the team that can't consistently find victories to begin the season. Especially this season, with the advanced competition from the entire AFC, it is crucial for the Jaguars to take Week 1 against the Panthers.
The will start their season in front of their home faithful, and with high expectations surrounding Brian Thomas Jr's second season, the resurgence of quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and a hope for the defense to be better than it was last year, the Jaguars could be a team to make a run for the AFC South division.
It all starts with that Week 1 victory.
