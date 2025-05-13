Jaguars' Brian Thomas Jr. Closing in on Impressive Feat
Last season, the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense was strongly led by rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. Not only was Thomas great for the Jaguars, he was one of the best wide receivers in the National Football League last season, ending his rookie campaign with 1,282 receiving yards.
Now that the Jaguars have Travis Hunter, the likelihood of Thomas getting a majority of the targets might decrease. However, until we see how Hunter and Thomas play alongside one another, the Jaguar fans will have to wait and see which of the two should be getting more targets in 2025.
Coming off of an outstanding season, head coach Liam Coen said that the offense will be built around quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Lucky for Coen, Thomas was already here when he showed up, giving the offense something to work with without going out and spending extra money elsewhere.
Going into his second season, Thomas has the chance to improve his stock within the Jacksonville franchise. Last year's numbers launched him into the Top 30 in receiving yards in Jaguars history, placing him 24th ranked all time. With another strong season, we could see Thomas climb the ranks quicker than anyone could have expected.
Needed 838 receiving yards to tie Ernest Wilford as the 15th player on the most receiving yards list, Thomas should no have issue doing so. Seeing that he brought in 87 receptions and did that type of damage, Thomas could be passing players on the list left and right.
While he is still way away from catching the all-time receiving yard leader in Jaguars franchise history, Jimmy Smith, Thomas being able to crack the Top 20 in his second season is the growth out of a player that this franchise needed.
With a bright future accompanying Thomas and the rest of Jacksonville's franchise, fans should be excited to get down to the stadium when the season gets underway. Not only to support the new faces of the franchise, but also to support Thomas as he attempts to reach this impressive goal.
The 2025 NFL schedule gets released on Wednesday, with ticket sales quickly to follow. Be sure you nab your chance to see these youngsters play.
Follow us on X right now to get into the conversation on Thomas @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Get into the debate now on Thomas by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE