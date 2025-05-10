5 Observations on Jaguars Rookie Minicamp
The Jacksonville Jaguars wrapped up rookie minicamp on Saturday, with the team's rookie draft class (and two veterans) practicing in front of close to 2,000 fans at the Miller Electric Center.
“It’s been good to get out here. Really just having them in the building, it’s a new couple of days for everybody. Where do they go? Where’s this meeting room? Where’s this located? That all starts to creep in," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said.
So, what did we see during our afternoon at practice? We break it down below.
Travis Hunter looks as advertised
There are certainly aspects of Hunter's game at wide receiver that are going to need to be developed, but it is clear that he is truly different when it comes to pure athleticism. The way he moves in and out of breaks and his smooth acceleration and ability to decelerate are special and effortless, and he will be able to produce simply due to that.
Hunter himself seems to know he still has a ways to go to fully develop as a wide receiver in terms of the little things about the position -- he frequently took it upon himself to correct his mistakes in drills and jump to the front of line. But in terms of seeing what one needs to see in overall movement ability, Hunter is clearly as advertised.
Rayuan Lane III will make an instant impact on special teams
A major part of rookie minicamp and rookie development in general is special teams work. That is the way many late-round draft picks and undrafted free agents even make the roster to begin with, so it is important to track which ones stand out in this aspect over the course of the offseason.
The most impressive one we saw on Saturday? Sixth-round safety Rayuan Lane III. The former Navy defender was a speed demon on gunner drills and clearly was executing every aspect of the drills at a high level based on the reactions he got on the field. He should make an instant impact.
How Travis Hunter spent his day
The Jaguars' No. 2 pick spent his entire day on the offensive side of the ball, which was the expectation entering the week and the offseason. Hunter took part of every single wide receiver drill and was on offense for all team drills, which means the defensive snaps are going to come down the road.
“Next week. Yeah, next week. He’ll be able to get integrated next week on the defensive side of the ball," Coen said about Hunter's practice role moving forward.
"We just kind of ended up making a decision that, from yesterday to today, we wanted to be able to clean up some of the things that we may have been able to miss yesterday, get extra reps on the offensive side of the ball, and next week, he’ll start to roll on defense.”
Which UDFA WR stood out
The Jaguars had six undrafted free agents in for minicamp, the highest of any single position group. The defensive line also has six undrafted free agents, but that is due to a combination of edge defenders and defensive tackles. Just by itself alone, the wide receiver room is the fullest with rookies right now.
For our money, UNC wide receiver J.J. Jones was the most imppressive of the day. He is the biggest target at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds and certainly looks the part of a big-bodied receiver. He wasn't the most explosive target, but he showed probably the best hands of the group and made some tough catches. Dorian Singer also impressed.
LeQuint Allen shines catching the ball
Of the three running backs in minicamp, it was clear seventh-round pick LeQuint Allen was the best one in terms of catching the ball out of the backfield. That is far from a surprise due to his production as a receiver in college, but his hands, routes and overall coordination all stood out in a big way on Saturday.
If Allen can perform just as well when the pads come on in terms of pass-protection, he might find a way onto the field much sooner than later.
