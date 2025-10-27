Jaguars Schedule After Bye Could Be Key to Playoff Push
The Jacksonville Jaguars and their fans might be feeling the dreadful effects of their two-game losing streak, but there are plenty of silver linings in the storm clouds. The one that's at the top of mind is that they had a bye in Week 8, an opportunity to collect themselves, address their issues, and come out hot after the break with extra time to prepare and study the film.
Perhaps more importantly, the Jaguars have a highly favorable schedule ahead of them. ESPN had their slate leading up to the bye as the third-hardest in the NFL. On the other hand, their remaining opponents are listed at just 28th. All things considered, a 4-3 record through the most grueling part of the season isn't such a bad mark.
If Jacksonville can correct its issues and reach its potential after the bye, there are several games left in which it should be favored. The Jaguars still have a few matchups against some heavy hitters remaining, but even these trials will be instrumental for their chances to make the playoffs. They just have to capitalize on their opportunities.
Jaguars have to handle the AFC South
The AFC is pretty wide open at this juncture. At 4-3 at the bye, it appears that the Jacksonville Jaguars have only a handful of legitimate competitors for the three Wild Card spots in the conference this year: the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans, and Indianapolis Colts.
The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens could theoretically get back on track once they're fully healthy, but they're well behind the ball at this point in the season. Three of those seven teams will win their division outright, leaving three Wild Card spots for five teams, including the Jaguars.
Jacksonville shouldn't be aiming to sneak in, though. They should be shooting to claim the AFC South. A big reason for the Jaguars' favorable remaining schedule is that they still have three games left between the Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans. They've already beaten the Texans once this year, and the Titans are currently just 1-7. Winning all three will be huge for the Jaguars' chances to climb the division and bolster their Wild Card standings.
However, the most important part of their remaining slate is their two matchups with the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts have been able to cruise to a 7-1 record against the fifth-easiest schedule in the NFL up to this point. Jacksonville has two chances to prove that the gap between them and Indy isn't all that large, and winning both games against the Colts would essentially erase the Jaguars' deficit in the standings and give them the head-to-head tiebreaker.
