What the Jaguars Must Do to Capture the AFC South Down the Stretch
The Jacksonville Jaguars are in one of their most important bye weeks in recent history. This team got off to a hot start in the 2025 NFL season, but is currently riding a two-game losing streak that has severely deflated its confidence. The Jaguars are hoping to erase all of the disappointments and bad habits that showed up during their defeats to the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams.
After a 4-1 start to the year, it was impossible to ignore Jacksonville as a possible playoff candidate in 2025. However, those postseason aspirations are now on precarious ground after the two-game skid.
If the playoffs started right now, the Jaguars would be the last team in for the AFC, claiming the final playoff spot. The Kansas City Chiefs are right on their tails, though, now possessing the same record after their latest win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The only reason Jacksonville has the current edge is due to its head-to-head victory over KC in Week 5. The AFC is pretty open this year, but the Jaguars are going to want to win the South outright to guarantee themselves a postseason ticket.
Can the Jaguars win the AFC South?
While the Jacksonville Jaguars have had an encouraging start to the 2025 NFL season, the Indianapolis Colts have been downright dominant, cruising to a 6-1 record. Their one loss came as a result of some truly jaw-dropping unforced errors: Adonai Mitchell dropping the ball on a long would-be catch-and-run touchdown before crossing the goal line and a holding penalty on the same receiver that erased a breakout scoring rush from Jonathan Taylor.
Still, the Jaguars have been plenty impressive in their own right, despite the last two losses. As such, they still have a decent chance to turn things around after the bye and capture the division. FanDuel has Indy listed at -270 to win the AFC South and Jacksonville at +290. The Houston Texans are well behind at +1400, and the Tennessee Titans are virtually eliminated from contention at +10000.
The one thing in the Jaguars' favor is their schedule. Jacksonville has played the third-hardest slate so far, according to ESPN, and has the fourth-easiest remaining set of opponents. Meanwhile, Indianapolis has faced the fifth-easiest schedule, and has the fifth-toughest ahead of them. The Jaguars also have both of their head-to-head matchups with the Colts to look forward to, which will likely prove instrumental to the AFC South race.
