How Jaguars Have Exceeded Expectations to Begin 2025 NFL Season
Heading into their Week 8 bye, the confidence around the Jacksonville Jaguars has cratered to a new low in the 2025 NFL season. They go into their break after dropping two stinkers in a row, first in a 20-12 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and then a 35-7 blowout to the Los Angeles Rams in London.
That last defeat was especially deflating. There was hope that the Jaguars could rebound in a big way after taking a sobering L versus the 'Hawks, using the advantage they have in playing across the pond to send a message with a resounding win over another potential playoff team. The exact opposite happened.
With such a brutal loss, fans, analysts, and pundits across the league are now questioning whether the Jaguars were ever good or if they were just lucky to notch four wins behind an unprecedented streak of defensive takeaways. Everything about Jacksonville is now being called into question, from quarterback Trevor Lawrence to head coach Liam Coen.
Jaguars are ahead of schedule
Coming into the 2025 NFL season, there was quite a bit of optimism around the Jacksonville Jaguars. They had an encouraging offseason, featuring an infusion of talent in the draft and free agency and a systemic overhaul led by Head Coach Liam Coen's hiring.
Before the year, ESPN Bet had listed the Jaguars' over/under win total at 7.5 games. Through the first seven weeks, Jacksonville has already hit the halfway mark to clearing that line, with four impressive victories over the Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers, and Kansas City Chiefs.
Not only do they only need four more wins to surpass their original prediction, but the Jaguars' schedule also lightens up significantly after the bye. They'll open up against the Las Vegas Raiders after the break and still have four total games versus the Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets, and Tennessee Titans left on the slate.
It's unsurprising, then, to see that FanDuel has the Jaguars' odds to go over 7.5 wins at -700 now. They're -270 to go over 8.5 and -115 to surpass 9.5. Getting negative odds to hit double-digit wins is a great place for this team to be, one that this fanbase hasn't been familiar with.
It's also a reflection that despite the recent losses, the Jaguars are ahead of schedule in their first year under Head Coach Liam Coen. If they can correct their issues during the bye and take full advantage of the lighter slate in the second half of the season, this team has a legitimate shot to make some playoff noise this year.
