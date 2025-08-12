Reactions to Cam Little's Unofficial Record 70-Yard Field Goal
Even though Cam Little's 70-yard field goal won't count in the NFL's all-time record books, it's still a historic feat that will be measured by fans all across the professional football landscape. The Jacksonville Jaguars Kicker spoke about the monumental kick after the game on Saturday.
“I can’t lie there was probably a little bit of doubt," Little said laughingly. "We have attempted a lot of long field goals in training camp. I had the opportunity a couple times to hit 60, probably 65-plus balls before. I really wanted to go out there and see. I mean, we were kind of in range, I guess, and so I wanted to go out there and see what we can do. It ended up going over the uprights, so it was pretty cool.”
The noteworthiness of the 70-yarder is due mostly to the fact that the Jaguars know how much they can rely on the leg of Little in regular season games, and Coach Liam Coen shows confidence in his kicker continuously.
Little on how much confidence the team, namely Liam Coen, has in him
“A lot. Me and Logan [Punter Logan Cooke] were like, we want to kick it, we want to kick it. When he gave me the opportunity, obviously, you know you got out there and you want to at least make sure you get it there and make sure it’s a not a ‘We are not going to throw you back out there for another deep field goal like that.’
Travis Hunter on being the first teammate to celebrate with Little
"I saw him do it in warm-ups actually earlier today and I see him do it in practice a lot, so I was excited to see him do it during the game," Travis Hunter recalled. "Yeah, that was definitely crazy. I can’t even kick from the 20, so.
Trevor Lawrence on his comfort of having Cam Little finish drives with points because of his unlimited range
"With him tonight, what was that? 10 yards away from the field goal? I don't think we're going to be necessarily kicking 70-yarders in the first quarter or anything like that, so we would like to get him a little closer, but unbelievable to see him make that. But, yeah, that's huge. Especially those two-minute drills. If you can get it near the 50, you've got a really good shot. Having a guy like that is a weapon," said Lawrence.
While we might never see an attempt of 70-plus in a regular season game, Both Liam Coen and Cam Little knows that it can be done.
