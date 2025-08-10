Travis Hunter Opens Up About Jaguars Debut
When the Jacksonville Jaguars kicked off the preseason on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, star rookie Travis Hunter had some clear feelings.
"It felt great. A little nervous, but I felt great," Hunter said post-game.
Hunter's Debut
Hunter had a solid showing in limited action in his preseason debut, catching two passes and playing 18 total snaps between offense and defense. But like any rookie, Hunter dealt with the emotions of his first time under the NFL lights.
It was nothing new for Hunter, who noted that he has always felt nervous before every game he plays. But the rookie phenom was able to quickly put them behind him once things starting picking up.
"Yeah, it definitely settled down when I got that first catch – really when the first play started, it settled down," Hunter said.
"No no no, my head wasn’t running a thousand miles. I was a little nervous at first, but after the first down I was great."
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen seemed to be pleased with Hunter's overall performance after the game, even if his night included a notable missed tackle on defense. But his performance also saw him have sticky coverage on several plays as well as get his feet wet as the team's starting slot wide receiver.
"Yeah, you know, he made a couple good catches on some option routes and missed the one tackle defensively that I noticed. That was the only thing that I kind of noticed about his overall play," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said post-game.
"In terms of that, I'll have to watch the tape on how he operated defensively a little bit more, but I thought offensively, he made the right decisions on those option routes. Made a good catch, almost broke out of that one where [QB] Trevor [Lawrence] put it behind him on that third down we talked about, but I'll have to go watch the tape a little bit more to know more.
Hunter's next chance to display his special traits on the field could come next Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, but only if Coen and the Jaguars' staff opt to play their starters.
