Jaguars' Rival's Top Pick Receives Embarrassing Madden Rating
EA Sports revealed their player ratings for Madden NFL 26 on Wednesday, and the Jacksonville Jaguars got some good news as star rookie Travis Hunter debuted as the top rookie in the game.
But while Hunter is one of the top-rated rookies in recent memory, their arch AFC South rivals have seen their top pick enter the gaming franchise with little fanfare.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward, who was selected No. 1 overall in April's NFL Draft, carries an overall of just 72.
For context, the Jaguars have three rookies with higher overall ratings than ward: Hunter, Bhayshul Tuten, and Caleb Ransaw.
Ward has been one of the most overlooked No. 1 picks in recent memory and his lowly Madden rating seems to track.
This surely does not mean the Titans made a mistake, but the sheer reality is that Ward went No. 1 because he is a quarterback, not because he was the best player in the draft.
Instead, it is clear the Jaguars currently have the draft's top talent in the rare two-way star that Hunter is becoming.
"You’ve heard us mention the idea of adding people who are intangibly rich, and Travis, in fact, as a player, is rare. As a person, he's also rare. Beyond that, when we say that the idea of inviting people into our ecosystem who by being nothing more than who they are elevate the space, is the epitome of what Travis is," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said after the Jaguars traded up for Hunter. "We're not going to ask him to be any more than him because by doing so, he elevates not only this football team, not only this city, but the sport itself, right? Along the way you can count however many drafts you want to, there are players who have the capacity to alter a game.
"There are players who have the capacity to alter the trajectory of a team. There are very few players who have the capacity to alter the trajectory of the sport itself. Travis, while he has a lot to still earn, in our eyes, has the potential to do just that. It's an exciting step for us to take, and obviously a lot of work to be done because while Travis's dream is now reality, he is still dreaming in a different way than most do. He prepares in a different way than most do, but now it's time to bring it to life.”
