Jaguars' Travis Hunter Reveals Nickname
There is no bigger story at Jacksonville Jaguars training camp than rookie star Travis Hunter, and the reason is obvious.
Simply put, there are no other players in the NFL trying to do what Hunter is doing. He is rare as it comes by NFL standards, which makes his new self-appointed nickname all the more appropriate.
The Unicorn
"It's 'the unicorn'," Hunter told CBS Sports' Pete Prisco from training camp on Tuesday.
As rare as a unicorn, Hunter has done things in training camp that nobody else in the NFL is doing. Hunter has gone beteen offensive and defensive reps throughout the course of the offseason and training camp, even practicing at both cornerback and wide receiver in one day on the final day of the offseason program.
Hunter has proven the ability to handle the load so far, managing the mental and physical hurdles that come with attempting to be the NFL's only full-time two-way player.
"Definitely got to get my mental right. Like I said every day, I got to learn, I got to learn the playbooks. I got to learn and see what I'm doing. I got to make sure I know what I'm doing so I can be able to do both ways," Hunter said.
There have been a number of critics who have doubted Hunter's ambitious goal of playing a major role on both offense and defense, including even Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
But Hunter is a unicorn, and he knows there are few who can relate to what he is embarking on.
Yeah, it's a lot of people that do that, but they ain't never been in my shoes. They not in my shoes," Hunter said. "I'm the only person that can do what I'm doing, so I'm doing it."
Hunter still has plenty to prove, but in many ways he has already proven a lot of people wrong simply by what he has been able to do in camp.
"The whole camp's mapped out. Every single moment, I don't know if you saw during special teams, he was doing defensive drills and fundamentals and footwork," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said last week.
"So, you know, every moment, every minute that he is in the building, it is accounted for and, trying to make sure that we maximize, you know, his time, our time so that we can ultimately get the, you know, the best outcome.”
To get our updates for the Jaguars and Hunter, follow us on X at @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley today!
Talk to us about the Jaguars and camp by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.