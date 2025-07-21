Jaguars, Panthers QBs Face Similar Critical Seasons in 2025
Week 1 presents new opportunities across the NFL. It signals the start of a brand-new season where a Super Bowl champion, old or new, will be crowned in February. For the Jacksonville Jaguars, the opportunity presented to them is a surge in performance with a new coaching staff and front office.
The first game of the year also presents a grand opportunity for franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence to begin what many are hoping is his career year under head coach Liam Coen. A similar notion can be said for his Week 1 counterpart, Carolina Panthers third-year quarterback Bryce Young, who enters a crucial 2025 season himself.
The Jaguars and Panthers are two franchises that will have plenty of storylines, with Young and Lawrence being the top headlines for them. Both have different yet similar circumstances that make this year a big one for their respective careers.
September 7 will feature two teams that want to leap forward. While the talent gap might be more or less between the two, the competitive nature of both squads will likely show in Jacksonville in what is likely to be a hot, muggy Sunday afternoon in Duval County.
The key to both teams' success in 2025 depends on how their two incumbent starters perform. Lawrence is coming off another injury-riddled season that was littered with inconsistencies as a passer, as an AC joint injury and a concussion caused him to miss time. It has been two years since the 2021 No.1 overall selection, and once dubbed a generational prospect, has played at such a level or close to it.
Young is coming off a wild season where he was benched after the first two weeks of the season, where he played horrific football before returning to the starting lineup a month later. While he still struggled at times, the 2023 No. 1 draft pick had big moments in close losses to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Philadelphia Eagles, including a five-touchdown performance in the season finale against the Atlanta Falcons.
There is certainly a disconnect in the perception of both passers from fans of either franchise, as I came to learn recently. One fanbase saw their quarterback end the year on a high note, while the other saw on injured reserve. Yet, both Lawrence and Young still have a lot to prove in their respective careers.
Lawrence is looking to prove he is arguably one of the best quarterbacks in the game while staying healthy and playing at a consistent level where his talent can shine the brightest with an intriguing group of skill players.
Young is looking to prove that Week 8 to 18, where he scored 20 total touchdowns to just eight interceptions, was no fluke and that he is the quarterback the Panthers saw at Alabama win the Heisman Trophy and come up clutch in big moments.
Both passers can become some of the best at their position if they meet their expectations. Week 1 for some will be Judgement Day for either Lawrence or Young, but we must keep in mind that there will still be 17 games left in the season after this game. Their careers won't be decided by this game, but it could help boost morale with a 1-0 start to the year.
