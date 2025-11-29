Cam Ward vs. Trevor Lawrence: 3 Bold Predictions For Jaguars-Titans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Tomorrow afternoon, we will see the Jacksonville Jaguars face off against the Tennessee Titans as they hope to win their third game in a row.

So, what do we think happens when the Jaguars and the Titans take the field in Nashville in Week 13? We deliver our three bold predictions below.

Trevor Lawrence Outshines Cam Ward

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) closes in for a sack on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 23, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The reason this is a bold take? Because Cam Ward has just one turnover over the last three weeks, while Lawrence had four last week alone. Lawrence has played a risky style of football since the bye week, and he has turned the ball over at least once in each game over the last month.

Ward has played some good football in recent weeks, and the Titans have fallen apart around him all the same. He just has such little help, while Lawrence got Brenton Strange back last week and is getting Brian Thomas Jr . back this week.

Jaguars Hold Titans Under 50 Rushing Yards

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile walks off the field to be interviewed by media members after an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The biggest advantage the Jaguars have coming into this game is how much better they are on the ground when it comes to their tdefense against the opposing offense. The Jaguars rank 1st in the NFL, allowing just 83.8 rushing yards per game in 2025. The Titans rank worst in the NFL averaging just 77.5 rushing yards per game in 2025.

I think the Jaguars force the Titans to quickly become one-dimensional, both because of the game flow and because of the Jaguars simply being in line to have a dominant performance against one of the NFL's worst rushing offenses.

Jeffery Simmons Records 0 Sacks

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) waits in the tunnel to enter the field before the game against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars are set to start a backup offensive lineman at right guard due to Patrick Mekari being ruled out, and backup offensive lineman Chuma Edoga is also set to miss the contest. This means the Jaguars will have to decide between Cole Van Lanen or rookies Wyatt Milum and Jonah Monheim to start. Van Lanen seems like the natural choice since he has started the last three games for the Jaguars -- two at right tackle and one at right guard.

Simmons is an elite player, but the Jaguars' offensive line has played well in recent weeks. Combine this with what I would imagine is a run-heavy attack, and I see the Jaguars giving Simmons a goose egg in the middle of an otherwise very strong season.

