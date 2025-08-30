Worst Position Groups on Jacksonville Jaguars Roster
The Jacksonville Jaguars are preparing for the start of the 2025 regular season as their opening matchup with the Carolina Panthers quickly approaches. This is a unique roster and one that will be under a bevy of new systems from head coach Liam Coen, defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, and general manager James Gladstone.
With every team in the NFL, there are strengths and weaknesses. There are certainly weaknesses in the Jaguars' roster, and it is time to identify them ahead of the regular season. Let's dive in to see which position groups are less than ideal this fall.
The entire offensive line
This may sound harsh, but it is the cold, hard truth. While the offensive line does have talent, they have yet to put it together, and the preseason showed too many ups and downs to showcase a spell of confidence entering this fall. The additions of starters Robert Hainsey and Patrick Mekari should help ease some concerns, but the three remaining starters have plenty to prove.
Offensive tackles Anton Harrison and Walker Little must take a step forward with the priority of protecting franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Ezra Cleveland joined the Jaguars last offseason and needs to rebound or come at risk of being benched, cut, or both next year.
Defensive tackle
Most of this group returns after a dismal 2024 season, where the passing and rushing defense were among the worst in the NFL. The Jaguars came under fire after the draft for the lack of action with this group, and it seems they believe they can right the ship with the talent they have under Campanile.
Arik Armstead is back to being a full-time inside player instead of experimenting on the edge; Maason Smith enters his second year offering flashes as a rookie, but has plenty to prove as a starter; DaVon Hamilton will provide value against the run, and recent additions of Austin Johnson and Khalen Saunders provide rotational value up front. If these players can rebound, the Jaguars defense offers immense improvement.
Defensive backs
This could easily become a strength for Jacksonville, but it was one of the worst groups on the roster last season, regardless of who was on the field and healthy. A healthy Tyson Campbell gives this secondary a boost, while Travis Hunter, Jourdan Lewis, Jarrian Jones, and Buster Brown will feature a rotation opposite of him.
The safety room is a unique group that features a new addition, Eric Murray, starting alongside Andrew Wingard. Darnell Savage will rotate in as a big nickel and the box with Antonio Johnson backing up Murray, and Rayuan Lane III being a key special teams asset this season as a rookie.
