5 Bold Observations On Jaguars' Effortless Win Over Panthers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars made things look relatively easy in their 26 win over the Carolina Panthers. Because, for once, it really was that easy.
So, what did we make of the Jaguars' convincing Week 1 win? We weigh in with our thoughts below.
The Jaguars Have Improved
Do not mistake this space as one that says the Jaguars are now NFL juggernauts who are ready to challenge the elites of the league. The Jaguars still have a lot of work to do, especially on offense as penalties and missed oppurtunities in the passing game held them back from an even better day. But the Jaguars have clearly improved a good bit, and on Sunday they looked faster, more physical, less predictable, and like a team that was not ready to just throw in the towel when they faced adversity.
Liam Coen's Designs Are On Point
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen deserves a lot of credit for the Jaguars' win. The offensive performance was up-and-down, but Coen clearly made a big impact on the Jaguars' offense with his scheme and play-calling. Both touchdowns were beautiful designs, with Hunter Long coming wide open on his touchdown catch and Brian Thomas being able to walk into the endzone untouched ona fantastic end around toss. The impact of Coen's scheme was clear and extreme.
We Know Who RB1 Is
For all of the weeks and months of the Jaguars igniting debate about their running back group, it was pretty dang clear who the No. 1 running back was on Sunday. Travis Etienne had one of the best games of his career, and he dominated the touches while doing so. He had 19 touches (16 carries, three catches) on the day, while the rest of the four-headed running back room combined for 10. Maybe it will change depending on the week, but it was clear Etienne is the guy right now.
Secondary Taking Strides
The Jaguars' secondary looks like its most improved unit early on. The offensive line has a case to make as well, but new additions Jourdan Lewis and Eric Murray each forced takeaways and had standout plays in coverage and against the run. The secondary doomed the Jaguars' defense last year, and big plays from Murray, Lewis, and a pass-breakup by Tyson Campbell on fourth down paved the way for an improved defense on Sunday.
Play of the Day
The forced fumble by Foyesade Oluokun was simply a great football play. The Panthers had crossed midfield and were getting some momentum back, but Oluokun made a heads-up play to force a fumble while also avoiding any flag when taking down a head-first quarterback.
