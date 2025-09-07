Jaguar Report

5 Bold Observations On Jaguars' Effortless Win Over Panthers

What did we make of the Jacksonville Jaguars and their easy win over the Carolina Panthers?

Sep 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen stands on the sidelines during the second half of a game against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen stands on the sidelines during the second half of a game against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars made things look relatively easy in their 26 win over the Carolina Panthers. Because, for once, it really was that easy.

So, what did we make of the Jaguars' convincing Week 1 win? We weigh in with our thoughts below.

The Jaguars Have Improved

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Hunter Long (84) celebrates his touchdown score as does quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) in the background during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Do not mistake this space as one that says the Jaguars are now NFL juggernauts who are ready to challenge the elites of the league. The Jaguars still have a lot of work to do, especially on offense as penalties and missed oppurtunities in the passing game held them back from an even better day. But the Jaguars have clearly improved a good bit, and on Sunday they looked faster, more physical, less predictable, and like a team that was not ready to just throw in the towel when they faced adversity.

Liam Coen's Designs Are On Point

Sep 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen talks with Referee Alex Moore during the first half of a game against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen deserves a lot of credit for the Jaguars' win. The offensive performance was up-and-down, but Coen clearly made a big impact on the Jaguars' offense with his scheme and play-calling. Both touchdowns were beautiful designs, with Hunter Long coming wide open on his touchdown catch and Brian Thomas being able to walk into the endzone untouched ona fantastic end around toss. The impact of Coen's scheme was clear and extreme.

We Know Who RB1 Is

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) hands off to running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For all of the weeks and months of the Jaguars igniting debate about their running back group, it was pretty dang clear who the No. 1 running back was on Sunday. Travis Etienne had one of the best games of his career, and he dominated the touches while doing so. He had 19 touches (16 carries, three catches) on the day, while the rest of the four-headed running back room combined for 10. Maybe it will change depending on the week, but it was clear Etienne is the guy right now.

Secondary Taking Strides

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) tackles Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) during the second quarter of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium Sunday September 7, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars' secondary looks like its most improved unit early on. The offensive line has a case to make as well, but new additions Jourdan Lewis and Eric Murray each forced takeaways and had standout plays in coverage and against the run. The secondary doomed the Jaguars' defense last year, and big plays from Murray, Lewis, and a pass-breakup by Tyson Campbell on fourth down paved the way for an improved defense on Sunday.

Play of the Day

Sep 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (23) reacts after forcing a fumble by Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

The forced fumble by Foyesade Oluokun was simply a great football play. The Panthers had crossed midfield and were getting some momentum back, but Oluokun made a heads-up play to force a fumble while also avoiding any flag when taking down a head-first quarterback.

