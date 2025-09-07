Jaguars Dominate Panthers In Birth of New Era
JACKSONVILE, Fla. -- A new era officially began for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
And all things considered, it went off without a hitch as the Jaguars left EverBank Stadium with a 26-10 win over the Carolina Panthers.
First Quarter
The Jaguars got points on the first drive of the Liam Coen era, though it was a bit touch-and-go to get there.
Two holding penalties (Ezra Cleveland, Johnny Mundt) and an intentional grounding penalty from Lawrence made the first drive a bit tougher than it had to be. Regardless, the Jaguars got an early fourth-down conversion and Brenton Strange caught three passes for 49 yards, with Lawrence going 6-for-9 for 73 yards before a Cam Little field goal from 35 yards out gave them a 3-0 lead.
The Panthers' offense began to punch back, with the Jaguars allowing three consecutive third-down conversions to begin the drive. Two new Jaguars additions got the defense off the field, however, with Dennis Gardeck making a tackle for no gain on second-down and Jourdan Lewis recording a third-down pass breakup to force a Panthers field goal.
Second Quarter
The defense came up big again on the following dive, with veteran safety Eric Murray deflecting a poor decision from Young into the open arms of Foyesade Oluokun. After not getting a turnover for the first month of the season last year, the Jaguars made it happen on the second drive of the game.
Jacksonville quickly took advantage after the gift landed them in the red-zone, with the first points of the Coen era being scored on a six-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Hunter Long. Shortly after the score, however, the game was forced into a long weather delay that did not cede until 3:10 p.m.
Overall, the delay lasted 76 minutes. By the time the game resumed, most of the other 1 p.m. kickoffs were into the fourth quarter.
On the second play out of the delay, Hunter hit the field for a snap at cornerback and remained on the field for the following third-down, allowing a first-down reception to Tetairoa McMillan in the process.
After 22-yard scramble by Bryce Young -- by far the Panthers' biggest gain to this point -- the Jaguars defense got consistent pressure and forced another punt. One play later, Travis Etienne took a carry 71 yards to take the ball from the Jaguars' nine-yard line all the way to the Panthers' 20.
A few moments later, Brian Thomas Jr. found the end-zone for the first time this season on a nine-yard end-around after he followed a convoy of blockers.
The Jaguars ran into some adversity after a Little kickoff went out of bounds, but their feisty defense forced their second turnover of the game when Oluokun forced a Young fumble on a scramble, with Lewis getting the recovery.
After shots to Etienne, Thomas and Dyami Brown, Lawrence got the Jaguars into range for Little to hit a 47-yard field goal to give them a 20-3 lead at halftime.
Third Quarter
A second kickoff penalty and then a big pass interference penalty on Jarrian Jones helped the Panthers get to the Jaguars' six-yard line, but two run stuffs of Chuba Hubbard in a row led to a fourth-and-1 by the Panthers.
The Panthers went with an empty formation and attempted to pass for the first-down, but Young strangely threw the ball out of bounds while under pressure.
Lawrence had some miscues shortly after, overthrowing Thomas on one play before throwing his first interception of the season to Jaycee Horn to end the drive.
The Panthers then went for it on fourth-down for the second time of the game, with Young sending a deep shot to Tetairoa McMillan that was broken up by Tyson Campbell for yet another turnover on downs.
Fourth Quarter
The Jaguars were clearly in control at this point and began to take the air out of the ball, with the Jaguars leaning on Etienne and Tank Bigsby to drain the clock and leave with the victory,
Andrew Wingard then had a would-be pick-six of Young with around five minutes left, but a defensive holding wiped it out. On the next play, Young and the Panthers found the end zone for the first time on a touchdown pass to Chuba Hubbard to make it 23-10 with 4:47 left.
As a whole, it was an easy win for the Jaguars thanks to a defense that dominated the Panthers after the first drive and an offense that, while sloppy, got the job done when given the chances to take advantage of Carolina mistakes.
The Jaguars will travel to Cincinnati to play the Bengals in Week 2.
