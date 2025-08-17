Jaguars Given Encouraging Outlook Week 1 of 2025 NFL Season
The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to right the ship in the 2025 NFL season. After kicking the Trevor Lawrence era off to an encouraging start, notching two straight 9-8 campaigns in 2022 and 2023, the team took a big step backward last year, finishing just 4-13 in Doug Pederson's third year at the helm.
That led to the organization firing the former Super Bowl champion and replacing him with new head coach Liam Coen. He'll be hoping to lead a bounce-back season for the Jags by revitalizing their offense with Lawrence. Jacksonville will need its quarterback to recover his career trajectory if it's to find any success this year.
One aspect that the team has especially struggled with in the Lawrence era has been starting seasons. Since he took over under center in 2021, the Jaguars have a record of just 6-15 in the first five weeks of each year. Thankfully, they have a good chance to start this upcoming season off with a win.
Jaguars listed as slight favorites in Week 1 of 2025 NFL season
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be taking on another young rebuilding team in the Carolina Panthers to begin their 2025 NFL season. The Panthers aren't quite as far along in their development as the Jags should be, as they're only entering quarterback Bryce Young's third year in the league. He wasn't even trusted to be their full-time starter in 2024.
So far, Jacksonville is slightly favored for its Week 1 matchup. They're currently listed at -152 over the Panthers on FanDuel, with a 2.5-point edge on the spread.
The Jaguars could look significantly different in 2025, with plenty of new talent on the roster and a systemic overhaul behind Head Coach Liam Coen, Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski, and Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile, all of whom are coming into their first year at their respective positions in the NFL.
It all starts with Week 1, though. Jacksonville doesn't want to just repeat their performance as the "cardiac Jaguars" in 2022, when they went on a late-season 6-1 run to squeak into the playoffs. They want to do better than that.
Starting off with a win would be a huge confidence booster for the beginning of the Liam Coen era in Duval. It'll also be a significant buoy to Trevor Lawrence, who's coming off a severely disappointing fourth year in 2024.
