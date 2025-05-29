Where Does Jaguars' Foyesade Oluokun Land in LB Rankings?
When the Jacksonville Jaguars rebuilt their linebacker room during the 2022 offseason, they envisioned eventually having one of the best units in the NFL.
According to Pro Football Reference's recent rankings of the NFL's top-32 linebackers, that is exactly what the Jaguars have.
While Jaguars' linebacker Devin Lloyd being ranked No. 7 is the headliner, he is joined by long-time defensive captain and veteran playmaker Foyesade Oluokun on the list. Oluokun ranked No. 19 on the list this offseason.
"Since arriving in Jacksonville in 2022, Oluokun has been one of the most consistent and well-rounded linebackers in the NFL. While 2024 was his lowest-graded season over that span, he isn’t far removed from his best play in 2023, when he posted 70.0-plus PFF grades in all three major defensive facets," PFF said.
Oluokun has been one of the NFL's most reliable and consistent playmakers at the linebacker position since signing with the Jaguars during the 2022 offseason. Signed the same offseason the Jaguars drafted Lloyd and linebacker Chad Muma, Oluokun has stuck around and even signed a new extension with the Jaguars in the years since thanks to his consistency and leadership.
Due to things outside his control in 2024 such as injuries and scheme, Oluokun did not have the year he had in the prior two seasons. But with new defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile in place as a former linebackers coach, Oluokun could be primed to shine next to Lloyd in the middle of the defense in 2025.
On his third defensive coordinator and third position coach in four years, Oluokun is set to once agian bring stability to a time of newness in Jacksonville.
“I think that’s a challenge every time you step into a new system or new coordinators, new coaches," Oluokun said in April.
"One, just embracing coaching; two, just trusting what they have in store, trusting their plan; three, just understanding whatever the scheme is or whatever the plans are and still playing your best football. I think that’s always going to be a challenge when you’ve got new teammates, new coaches and everything. So really embracing everything and trusting that everything is meant for the better of the team.”
