3 Jaguars Players to Watch vs. Dolphins
The final preseason game is upon the Jacksonville Jaguars as they prepare to play against the Miami Dolphins in the finale on Saturday afternoon. Not only is it the last game of the preseason, but it is also the last opportunity for the non-starters on the roster to make a name for themselves and establish themselves on the 53-man roster.
These three Jaguars are among the players who want to make a name for themselves Saturday in their efforts to be a part of the organization on Sundays this fall. While their efforts may be outdistanced, the individuals are ones to keep a keen eye on.
Chad Muma, linebacker
I can't help but imagine a world where Chad Muma is a starting linebacker for an NFL team. However, he may be one of those players who gets the short end of the stick because of a deep position group, and the Jaguars have one of those at linebacker.
Muma has been a great depth player, and there is certainly a scenario where he is one of five linebackers to make the initial roster. With that said, he will need a great performance on Saturday to earn a secure spot after a good summer and the last couple of weeks from rookie Jack Kiser.
Jordan Jefferson, defensive lineman
Expectations were high after the previous season when then-rookie Jordan Jefferson emerged as a valuable run defender, contributing significantly as the unit improved late in the year. However, with added depth over the summer and fewer opportunities, Jefferson now appears to be on the outside looking in as the weekend approaches.
Jefferson's gap discipline was something to admire last season as he got more playing time in a lost season. Yet, being as far down on the depth chart as he had been this summer has left him fighting for a spot on the main roster. A standout showing would help his chances in a big way.
Trenton Irwin, wide receiver
A player who has flashed possession and playmaking ability during the preseason is Trenton Irwin. His hands have stood out as a reliable asset to whoever if throwing the ball his way. In previous stops, he has shown to be a good depth player and could do so again in Jacksonville.
While Irwin is not an official lock in the Jaguars' wide receiver room, he has made enough plays to be considered a key part of it should he clear his way through cutdowns.
