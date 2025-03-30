Jaguars' Reported 'Check In' On Stefon Diggs Means One Thing
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had an interesting offseason. Had a few things gone a different way, it could have been even more interesting.
Earlier this week, ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed the Jaguars inquired about free agent wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who went to the New England Patriots on a three-year deal.
“We saw the Patriots check in with Diggs about a week ago. He traveled to Foxborough, went through a physical, they got a chance to look at him, talk to him about his knee, the ACL he tore Week 8 last year against the Colts," Schefter said on NFL Live.
"After that visit, I think there was some contact with some other teams. I think the Broncos checked in. I think the Jaguars checked in. I think other teams were just checking in. But the Patriots certainly seemed to want Diggs the most, to the point where they offered him a three-year, $69 million contract with $26 million guaranteed," Schefter continued.
While it does not appear by any measure that the Jaguars made a concentrated effort to land Diggs, it is at least worth noting the fact they made any kind of inquiry into him at all.
Simply put, it states the obvious: the Jaguars are still looking for receiver help, and are going to find it before Week 1.
The Jaguars have completely remade their wide receiver room this offseason, trading Christian Kirk and releasing Devin Duvernay and Josh Reynolds. They also released tight end Evan Engram, another core piece of their passing game, and let free agent Tim Jones walk and sign with the Minnesota Vikings.
So far, the only way the Jaguars have restocked the receiver room is wide receiver Dyami Brown. Brown is going to play a sizable role in the offense, but the Jaguars would not have even considered kicking the tires and mulling Diggs if they felt like their receiver room was complete.
Brian Thomas Jr. is clearly going to be the No. 1 target; then Brown and likely Brenton Strange fall in behind him. As for the rest, the only other experienced receivers on the Jaguars roster are Gabe Davis, who is coming off injury, and Parker Washington.
It feels abundantly clear the Jaguars believe they need to add at least one more receiver to this group, and the Diggs interest spells itself out for us.
Now, it is time to see just how early in the draft the Jaguars invest in the unit.
