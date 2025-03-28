Insider Says Jaguars Inquired About Star WR Free Agent
The Jacksonville Jaguars have already shaken up their wide receiver room quite a bit this offseason. But were they prepared to take it one step further with a massive free agency addition?
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, they at least considered it when it came to star free agent wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who ended up signing a three-year deal with the New England Patriots.
“We saw the Patriots check in with Diggs about a week ago. He traveled to Foxborough, went through a physical, they got a chance to look at him, talk to him about his knee, the ACL he tore Week 8 last year against the Colts," Schefter said this week on NFL Live.
"After that visit, I think there was some contact with some other teams. I think the Broncos checked in. I think the Jaguars checked in. I think other teams were just checking in. But the Patriots certainly seemed to want Diggs the most, to the point where they offered him a three-year, $69 million contract with $26 million guaranteed.”
Diggs would have been an interesting scenario for the Jaguars, who traded Christian Kirk and released Evan Engram, Devin Duvernay, and Josh Reynolds ahead of the start of free agency.
Parting ways with Engram and Kirk meant losing some valuable experience in the pass-catcher group, something Diggs would have likely helped alleviate. Diggs is coming off an ACL injury, but is widely expected to be ready for the 2025 season.
The Jaguars did add wide receiver Dyami Brown to a one-year deal, and Brown figures to play a big role in the passing game in 2025.
"Yeah, I think the market dictates a lot of the price points and when you’ve got a receiver who gets a contract elsewhere, everybody's going to start working off of that. So, it's not like you're necessarily in control of what that looks like on an annual basis necessarily," Jaguars genera manager James Gladstone said earlier this month.
"I will say that we do expect him to have a strong output and one that, given the opportunity that currently lies in front of him, is very vivid and that he'll be getting plugged a bit more than he was probably used to in years prior.”
