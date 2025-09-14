Jaguars Reveal Week 2 Inactives vs. Bengals
The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced their inactives for Week 2 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.
Inactives
The following players will not play vs. the Cincinnati Bengals:
- CB Montaric Brown (ankle)
- OL Wyatt Milum (knee)
- RB Cody Schrader
- DL Danny Striggow
- DL B.J. Green II
- DT Khalen Saunders Sr.
Saunders is the inactive veteran defensive lineman this week, as Maason Smith will make his season debut this afternoon against Cincinnati. There was expected to be someone who would have to sit for this game should Smith return, and Saunders is then the odd man out, with veteran Austin Johnson making an impact in Week 1.
Brown remains sidelined
The fourth-year cornerback remains sidelined with an ankle injury he suffered at the start of training camp. However, a return to the lineup seems imminent after this weekend, adding a key depth player at cornerback and providing the Jaguars with a great rotation at the position. Head coach Liam Coen hinted at another week out of uniform for Brown on Friday.
"Still working through that one right now," Coen said. "It’s a great day for him to be able to get an opportunity and continue to see what that looks like and still got really two days, three days actually."
Jaguars newest addition inactive
With Schrader inactive, the Jaguars will have three running backs this afternoon after carrying four before trading Tank Bigsby after their opening weekend victory. This is expected considering Schrader joined the team on Tuesday, while Travis Etienne and rookies LeQuint Allen Jr. and Bhayshul Tuten are expected to get opportunities. Offensive coordinator Grant Udinski discussed Allen provides on the field:
"LeQuint, you love the physicality, the protection, the route ability out of the backfield and then same thing for him in the run game, getting some opportunities to run different run concepts and schemes where maybe he didn't get a bunch of reps that the other guys got during training camp but as he's gotten those reps, he's gotten better and better," Udinski said.
Striggow and Green still down
The Jaguars had some great stories in training camp, including undrafted free agents and defensive linemen Danny Striggow and B.J. Green making the 53-man roster. However, they have been inactive for the last two weeks as the opportunities have not yet presented favorable terms for the two rookies. As the Jaguars progress through the season, their chances of seeing the field could rise with potential injuries in the lineup.
