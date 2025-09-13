Jaguars' James Gladstone Explains Tank Bigsby Trade
When the Jacksonville Jaguars made the decision to trade veteran running back Tank Bigsby earlier this week, it sent a clear message about their running back: change is officially here.
The Jaguars' running back developed quite a bit this offseason, with the Jaguars drafting rookie running backs Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen in the fourth and sixth rounds, respectively. And it is largely because of those additions that the Jaguars felt like they could part ways with Bigsby, and Monday's trade with the Philadelphia Eagles made it happen.
Gladstone Speaks
Jaguars general manager James Gladstone gave insight to the move to trade Bigsby this week during his appearance on Jaguars HQ, and the first-year general manager made it clear why the timing was finally right.
"Yeah, you know, I think seeing our running back room take shape over the course of the offseason, we were really excited about, you know, the luxury of having four, even five guys in Ja'Quinden Jackson who showed up in the preseason, really, in particular there against Miami in preseason game three, but guys that we felt like were, you know, worthy of some action," he said.
"It's obviously tough to get that many guys touches in a single game. And so we were able to get to a place where all four were active on on Sunday. And, you know, obviously, through that, got a feel for roles and contributions. And obviously the fact that Travis was able to do what he did was was pretty exciting, and obviously would like to continue to carry that forward, but at the same time, knowing that that can't be each and every week, that you know you're toting the rock that often or that frequently over the course of an 18 week season."
In trading Bigsby, Gladstone and the Jaguars were able to land a 2026 fifth- and sixth-round pick from the Eagles.
"But nonetheless, knowing that we have some pretty vivid roles within the lens of Bayshul Tuten, LeQuint Allen, the Philadelphia Eagles were certainly in a place where they felt like Tank had a place for them and would see some contributions from them in a clear role," Gladstone said.
"I think that it was best for both parties to sort of take this next step, and I wish him nothing but the best. I know, you know, during his time here, he was committed to the process and gave an urgent approach to the way in which he attacked the grass, and that was very much appreciated. But I think this is a reflection of how we feel about the shape of that room, you know, beyond him, and really what that could look like into this season."
