3 Things to Know About Jaguars vs. Bengals
The Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off against the Cincinnati Bengals in fewer than 24 hours, and it has the potential to be an important game for the Jaguars.
So, what do you need to know before kickoff? We break it down below.
Special Teams is Key
The Jaguars made changes to their special teams this week when they traded running back Tank Bigsby to the Philadelphia Eagles, reshuffling their deck when it came to kick returns. Who the Jaguars have kick returner alongside Bhayshul Tuten remains to be seen, but the numbers are now clear that this is a key role for all teams. How the Jaguars address this spot will be telling.
In Week 1, 75.6 percent of kickoffs were returned (118 of 156), up from 33.1 percent in Week 1 in 2024 (57 of 172). Last week, there were 3,074 kickoff return yards, the most in a Week 1 all-time and the most in any week in 15 years (3,233 kickoff return yards in Week 15, 2010).
Trey Hendrickson Problem
How will the Jaguas handle Trey Hendrickson? That is one of the biggest questions of the week, with the Bengals' star still racking up pressures at an incredibly impressive rate in 2025. Hendrickson is not a top run defender, but he makes up for it by being one of the most consistent pass-rushers in the NFL.
Hendrickson had eight pressures in Week 1, amongst the best figures in the entire NFL. Per NFL Pro, Hendrickson accounted for 32.2% of the Bengals total pressures generated last season, making him the only defender to have recorded a team pressure share over 30%.
Trouble brewing?
The Bengals have the best passing game trio in the entire NFL in Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. This did not matter much against a top defense in Cleveland in Week 1, with the Bengals failing to protect Burrow long enough for him to distribute the ball all afternoon.
"The Bengals offense recorded their lowest explosive play rate (2.0%) in a game during Week 1 victory against the Browns since 2020, along with their 2nd-lowest single-game offensive yards per play (2.9) over that span," NFL Pro said.
