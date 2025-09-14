Jaguars vs. Bengals: Week 2 Live Game Thread
Cincinnati, Ohio — The Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot of momentum. After an offseason that generated considerable optimism around the team, things have reached a peak following their Week 1 win over the Carolina Panthers.
Sure, it could be said that they simply handled their business against an inferior opponent, but not many foresaw the Jaguars defeating the Panthers as badly as they did to begin the season.
In the opener, Jacksonville dominated Carolina practically wire to wire, emerging on top, 26-10. The defense was especially encouraging, allowing just one touchdown and 255 total yards against Bryce Young and Company. The Panthers quarterback and the rest of their offense showed some promise toward the end of last season, but the Jaguars effectively shut them down, racking up 15 pressures in the backfield, five QB hits, and three pass breakups.
On the other side of the ball, Jacksonville left a lot to be desired, particularly in the passing game. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for just 178 yards on 19-of-31 passing, scoring one touchdown to one interception. The rushing attack was impressive, though, totaling 200 yards on the ground, including Travis Etienne Jr.'s 143. They'll need a more balanced performance in Week 2 versus the Cincinnati Bengals.
Jaguars face an uphill climb in Week 2
The Jacksonville Jaguars are solid underdogs in their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. FanDuel has listed them at +146 on the moneyline, giving them 3.5 points on the spread. Considering the perception of these teams following the 2024 season, this is a pretty optimistic outlook for Jacksonville.
The Jaguars will need to be on their A-game if they're to pull off the upset on the road to give Liam Coen a 2-0 record to begin his NFL head coaching career. Their defense will be harshly tested against Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Chase Brown, and the rest of the Bengals' offense. Cincinnati's O-line is vulnerable, though, leaving the door open for Jacksonville's pass-rush to help contain the passing game in the backfield by putting consistent pressure on Burrow.
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. will have to establish themselves as an elite NFL duo to keep up with the Bengals' attack. Travis Etienne Jr. and the ground game should be able to exploit Jacksonville's projected advantage in the trenches against Cincinnati, but the opposition is too explosive in the air for T-Law to have another slow day.
Week 2 won't be smooth sailing like the Jaguars' season opener against the Carolina Panthers, but it'll also be a fantastic opportunity for Liam Coen and his team to prove that they're a serious postseason threat this year. Be sure to check this page for all key developments and scoring updates throughout the contest.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and keep track with all of our updates on Jaguars' odds throughout the season.
Please let us know your thoughts on these Week 2 odds when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE