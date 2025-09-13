Jaguars vs. Bengals Roundtable: Preview, Predictions And More
The Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping to do something on Sunday that they have only done twice in the last two decades: start 2-0, which would be a reality for the first time since the 2018 season if they take down the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend.
To give you our full comprehensive preview of Week 2, our team of writers has gotten together to give their predictions and weigh in on the game's biggest questions.
Will the Jaguars slow down Joe Burrow?
John Shipley: I think they can, though this has more to do with my thoughts on the Bengals' offensive line. They were the secod-to-worst offensive line of Week 1, and I think Josh Hines-Allen can do similar things to what Myles Garrett did last Sunday. If this happens, they have a chance to anchor Burrow.
Andy Quach: The Cleveland Browns were able to pull down Joe Burrow for three sacks, hit him another four times, and rack up 12 total pressures against a shaky Bengals' offensive line. The Jaguars might not have a perennial DPOY like Myles Garrett, but they've shown they can get in the backfield in Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile's system. I see Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, and the rest of Jacksonville's defensive line winning consistently in the trenches and putting Joe Burrow on the run.
The Bengals quarterback is great against the blitz, so the Jaguars will need to apply constant pressure with a four-man front. They have the personnel to do it. With the aid of some timely extra rushes from Campanile, I think they can fluster him and limit him to an extent.
Jared Feinberg: This is a matchup I'm very intrigued about. The Jaguars' defense and coordinator Anthony Campanile gave me a massive boost of confidence for what this group can become. Joe Burrow is one of four truly elite passers in this league with arguably the No. 1 wideout in football, Ja'Marr Chase, and at their best, they provide a Super Bowl-caliber offense that should be reckoned with. This is a great challenge for Campanile, and I can see them limiting the big plays on Sunday.
Do Brian Thomas Jr. and Trevor Lawrence get back on track?
John Shipley: This week? I don't think so, which is a concern. The two have not been on the same page since training camp -- most practices, it looked like they weren't even on the same book. This carried over to Week 1, with Lawrence failing to connect with Thomas on six of his seven targets. It looked just like camp, and I think more time is needed for them to et back on track.
Andy Quach: They need to. Jacksonville can't expect to just win with its defense and ground game like it did against the Carolina Panthers. There's a high chance this one could turn into a barnburner, and if the Jaguars are to have any hope of emerging on top, Brian Thomas Jr. will have to prove that he's on the same level as Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
Cincinnati's secondary is highly suspect. They allowed Joe Flacco to throw for nearly 300 yards in Week 1. I think BTJ can crack triple digits in this one. I'm expecting a masterclass from Liam Coen here. The Jaguars need one.
Jared Feinberg: They will. I'm confident in this after Sunday, and it is better to get those bad games out of the way in Week 1. The Bengals' secondary isn't one to write home about, and will face a much more difficult group of playmakers than they did with the Cleveland Browns this week. I expect the Lawrence and Thomas connection to rekindle for a productive day, though not necessarily reaching the century mark.
Score Prediction
John Shipley: I have gone back-and-forth on this all week. Despite the Bengals' typical slow start last week against the Cleveland Browns, they are still a much, much, much better team and tougher test than the Carolina Panthers.
With that said, I think Liam Coen has a big advantage over Al Golden and I think the Jaguars' defensive front can do similar things as to what Cleveland did last week. Give me Jaguars in a 27-23 win.
Andy Quach: Call me a homer or an optimist, whatever — this team feels different. When Jacksonville hired Liam Coen, it was with the expectation that he could turn the Jaguars into a dangerous offense, one that could win firefights like this game might turn into. I'm anticipating this to be the week's thriller.
I think the defense can do just enough to limit the Bengals' offense in the end, whether it be forcing a crucial turnover, getting a key fourth-down stop, or simply getting Cincinnati to settle for a field goal when they needed six. Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars' attack need to be big-time, and I think they will. 34-30 Jags.
Jared Feinberg: I am eating crow after last week's prediction. I was leaning toward picking the Bengals for this game, but they have tended to start slow, no matter the year. Campanile seems like the type of defensive play-caller that could key in on the context clues to shut down this offense or, at the least, limit the big plays like they did with the Carolina Panthers last week.
I love Liam Coen's run game, though Trey Hendrickson and Shemar Stewart could be significant challenges up front. With sky-high confidence on all fronts, the momentum continues for Jacksonville in Cincinnati as they get a big early road win, 28-18.
