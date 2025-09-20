Jaguars Face Unique Concern in Week 3 Against Texans
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a tough task ahead of them in their Week 3 matchup with the Houston Texans. This will present a significant challenge for the team for several reasons. Number one, the Jaguars are reeling off a highly disappointing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and backup quarterback Jake Browning, a defeat that severely shook the confidence of the fanbase and has raised questions about the legitimacy of this franchise as a playoff contender this season.
Secondly, the Houston Texans were the favorite to win the AFC South division coming into the campaign, after they finished at the top in both of the past two years. They may be 0-2 so far in 2025, but they have the talent and experience necessary to make life hell for the Jaguars on Sunday. The Texans haven't lost in Jacksonville since 2017.
Houston's defense is a vaunted unit, featuring a fearsome pass rush and a stingy secondary. Their offense hasn't looked great, but C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins are always a threat to go off in any week. There's a third phase in football, too, and the Jaguars need to be well prepared on special teams against the Texans.
Special teams could be the difference-maker in Jaguars vs. Texans
The Houston Texans are winless so far in the 2025 NFL season, but they've come close in each of the first two weeks, narrowly losing to two straight title contenders. On paper, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should have dominated them last Monday.
The Bucs outgained the Texans 360-266 yards, ran 26 more plays, and earned over double the number of first downs. However, Houston was able to stay in the game largely due to its special teams.
Against the Buccaneers, the Texans had two key plays that nearly won them the contest. Houston blocked one of Tampa Bay's punts early in the fourth quarter, leading to a short field goal that cut the deficit to one. Two possessions later, Jaylin Noel returned a Bucs punt 53 yards, putting the offense at the Tampa Bay 26-yard line. That allowed the Texans to take the lead, 19-14, with a two-play, 50-second touchdown drive.
The defense wasn't able to put the game away against Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers' offense, but special teams nearly won Houston the game in Week 2. Head Coach Liam Coen knows that his Jacksonville Jaguars will have to be prepared for the Texans in the third phase of football:
"It's a challenge for sure. Those guys, they're aggressive in the [special] teams. The fakes, they also obviously have a good rush. They've got physical athletic players that have played a long time in this league on special teams, a lot of first and second-round picks that maybe didn't quite make their mark on offense or defense, and now, man, they're special teams demons and running around. So, it's something that we have to work through."
"I'm really excited to see our teams units this week take the next step. We got some young guys playing obviously in a lot of situations, but this is a great week for us to bounce back on teams and match that intensity, but also it's a huge one about communication or how many are in the box as a punt unit in terms of being on the same page and communicating those things, and obviously the operation needs to be really clean for us to make sure that we don't have any issues."
To get our updates on the Jaguars' special teams play throughout the 2025 season, follow us on X at @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley right now!
Talk to us about the Jaguars and their special teams play by following our Facebook, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.