How Much Pressure is Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Under?
The Jacksonville Jaguars' biggest hopes going into the season are to improve themselves from last season and for franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence to find his stride again. Last season was filled with injury for Lawrence, but even when on the field, his production wasn't much of a franchise quarterback.
The former first overall selection in the NFL Draft has shown signs of being what every scout presumed he would be once he made the league. Lawrence has even been able to lead this franchise to the AFC Championship Game. Since the Jaguars have come back down to earth and haven't reached the same goal since.
The Jaguars have pieces for Lawrence to find down the field this season, such as Brian Thomas Jr, who is looking for a strong sophomore campaign, and new wide receiver Travis Hunter, the 2025 NFL Draft's second overall pick.
Knowing that Lawrence has these assets at his disposal, the hope would be that through an offensive-minded head coach in Liam Coen, Lawrence's success will return to form, so long as he is healthy. However, the pressure is still on for the face of the franchise.
On a recent episode of Pro Football Talk with Mike Florio and Chris Simms, the two discussed which players are under the most pressure: one being no pressure, and ten being the most. Simms believes that Lawrence sits at a pressure level of eight.
"I'm not gonna say it's full-blown pressure, oh my gosh, but it's a big year," Simms said. "I think part of the reason I don't go totally crazy into the whole pressure thing is because hey, it's another coach, it's another offense he's gotta deal with here. There are a lot of things, too, that have worked against Trevor Lawrence with the Jacksonville Jaguars."
"Their offensive line stunk last year, they couldn't run the ball at all, the defense was not bad, it was pitiful. So that was hard and made things hard on him, but he did not play his best. With the contract he's getting, being the number one pick, you expect to see results as you start to get to year three, four, five."
