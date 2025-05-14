The Jaguars Possess the Future Face of the NFL
The Jacksonville Jaguars made one of the smartest decisions the franchise has ever made since forming. Utilizing their placement in the 2025 NFL Draft to move up three spots to draft Travis Hunter has the chance to go down as one of the best draft day decisions the NFL has ever seen.
Not only does Hunter improve the state of the Jaguars roster, it also allows him to help be a huge part in the growth of Jacksonville's franchise. After a lackluster season filled with injuries and bad football, the Jaguars turn the page into the future, and have penciled in Hunter.
While Hunter is already viewed as a top rising star in the game, his ceiling and floor remain unknown to this point. He has the talent to take this franchise to the moon so long as he provides, as the front office is still deciding where they will use him going into his career.
Hunter has an infectious personality, a bright smile, and is talented in the game of football. You throw those three things together, and you have the chance to develop into one of the best players the league has seen in quite some time. Even analyst Nick Wright believes that Hunter can become a big star.
"When's the last time the NFL had someone in the face of the league conversation that wasn't a quarterback?" Wright said on First Things First. "Because I think he (Hunter) has a shot at it.
"I understand the Jacksonville part hurts him... I understand they're not a major market. Even the little viral moment of him and the nice lady on the airplane this weekend, none of it seems faked, none of it seems forced... I think he's so special and got such a good disposition, that's my takeaway."
Regardless of how the Jaguars decide to use Hunter, whether that be primarily on the offensive or defensive side of the ball, he is a talent that can create a ton of revenue for both the franchise he plays for and the league that features him.
He has some work to do before he can enter the conversation, but this will be a repeated subject sometime down the line.
