Trevor Lawrence's Career-Best Performance Lifts Jaguars Over Jets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars entered Week 15 as one of the hottest teams in the NFL, and it was not hard to figure out why.

Riding a four-game winning streak and winning five of their last six, the Jaguars walked into Sunday's battle with the New York Jets with momentum on their side. The Jaguars then controlled the game from start to finish, leaving EverBank Stadium with a 48-20 win.

First Half

The Jaguars started the game with a bang, with Trevor Lawrence putting together arguably his best drive of the season. Lawrence led the Jaguars on a nine-play, 72-yard scoring drive that finished with a four-yard touchdown to Brian Thomas Jr. Lawrence finished the opening drive by completing 5-of-6 passes for 52 yards and a touchdown, with his lone incompletion coming on a failed screen.

The Jaguars' defense then kept the hot streak going on the other side of the ball. When the Jets went for it on 4th-and-1 from their own 44, the Jets attempted a sweep to Breece Hall before Travon Walker stuffed it for a six-yard loss. The Jaguars then got the ball at their own 38-yard line.

The Jaguars were able to make quick work of the Jets to score, with Lawrence connecting on a big throw to Jakobi Meyers before Lawrence scrambled for a 15-yard touchdown for his second score of the day, making it 14-0 Jaguars.

The Jets finally showed some life on the next drive, with Isaiah Williams catching a 25-yard pass on 3rd-and-5 before Hall got a 13-yard gain around the right side. A few plays later, rookie quarterback Brady Cook hit Adonai Mitchell for a nine-yard touchdown to make it 14.7.

Rookie running back Bhayshul Tuten broke several tackles on a 43-yard return on the next play, getting the ball to the Jaguars' 45-yard line. Tuten then finished off the drive with a 16-yard touchdown catch, giving him his sixth touchdown of the season and Lawrence's third of the day to make it 21-7.

The Jets did seem to send another punch back at the Jaguars, with the Jets' punt return team returning a punt near midfield to the house ... before an illegal block brought the touchdown back and cost the Jets their field position at the same time. The Jets still managed to get a 41-yard Nick Folk touchdown to make it 21-10.

The Jaguars' next drive had its up-and-down moments after Lawrence semingly sustained a hand injury on the previous drive. But Lawrence then made one of the most incredible plays of his career with a 33-yard pass to Parker Washington that was even more impressive than his highlight-reel throw to Tim Patrick from the previous week.

Due to a penalty on Thomas, the Jaguars were forced to settle for a 33-yard field goal from Little to make it 24-10.

The Jaguars took the ball right back two plays later, with Montaric Brown recording his second interception of the season off Cook to give the Jaguars the ball at the Jets' 47-yard line with 1:07 left in the half. Lawrence then hit a 20-yard scramble to set the Jaguars up in the Jets' red-zone with a chance to add another score.

A few plays later, Lawrence score his fourth touchdown of the day with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Etienne to make it 31-10 with 21 seconds left.

Second Half

The Jets again put up a respectable drive to open the second half, but a Dennis Gardeck sack made them settle for a 52-yard field goal from Folk to make it 31-13. The Jaguars then came out firing the next drive, with Lawrence finding Thomas for a big 39-yard gain to get them into scoring position and set up an eight-yard touchdown pass to Etienne to make it 38-13 and give Lawrence five touchdowns on the day.

The Jaguars' defense then turned in one of its best drives of the game, with BJ Green recording his first career sack before the Jaguars forced a fourth-down turnover on downs to get the offense the ball at the Jets' 41-yard line.

Thanks to an explosive pass to Brenton Strange, Lawrence and the Jaguars' offense just kept firing on all cylinders. This led to a 22-yard field goal from Little, his second field goal of the day, to make it 41-13.

After the Jets scored on the ground on the next drive, Lawrence threw a career-high fifth touchdown for the day on a 45-yard touchdown pass to Etienne that also gave Etienne three receiving touchdowns on the day, making it 48-20. From this point on, the backups came in and iced the game.

Lawrence finished the game completing 20-of-32 passes for 330 yards and five touchdown passes, along with five rushes for 51 yards and a touchdown. The Jaguars have improved to 10-4 and will next travel to face the Denver Broncos.

