Jaguars and Their Fans Shaded in New Rankings
The Jacksonville Jaguars and their fans have had a rough go of things in the last few years. Well, more like the last few decades. The team essentially peaked in its early years following the NFL's expansion in 1993.
The franchise has yet to best its campaign in the 1999 season, when Head Coach Tom Coughlin and quarterback Mark Brunell led them to 14 wins and an AFC Championship game appearance. Jacksonville did return to the conference championship round in 2017, in a Cinderella run behind former first-round pick Blake Bortles and one of the staunchest defenses in the league.
The Jaguars appeared to be turning a corner with new franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence, winning nine games in two straight seasons, including a return to the postseason in 2022. They took a massive step backward last year, finishing just 4-13, amid some severe offensive regression and injuries. They'll be looking to bounce back in 2025 and recover their development as a young team under new head coach Liam Coen.
Jacksonville Jaguars ranked as one of the most "miserable" franchises in the NFL
It's tough to be a Jacksonville Jaguars fan. The organization just recently claimed its first NFL Hall-of-Famer when former left tackle Tony Boselli was inducted into the 2022 class.
Recently, ESPN released its "sports misery index," a tool that measures how miserable a fan might be based on the combination of professional teams that they support. Anyone who picks the Jaguars will be off to a rough start. Due to the franchise's lack of success over the years, ESPN has them ranked as one of the two most miserable franchises in the NFL, tied with the New York Jets, with a 97 misery rating.
The teams following them are the Cleveland Browns (96), Chicago Bears (94), Las Vegas Raiders (94), Arizona Cardinals (91), and Washington Commanders (91). The least miserable franchises are the Philadelphia Eagles (0), New England Patriots (0), Kansas City Chiefs (0), Los Angeles Rams (28), and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (43).
A fan's overall misery rating can change depending on how long they've supported a team. This makes sense. Over the last 15 years, the Jaguars have led the league in losses with 167. They have done the same for the last decade with 109. However, they're only third in the last five years, with 58. At least things are looking up in Jacksonville.
