Liam Coen Provides Progress Report on Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen always tells it how it is; open and honest communication is one of the pillars of the new culture the Jaguars are creating, after all.
That is why whenever Coen provides an update on franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence, it is worth listening to. He will not provide lip service just to stroke Lawrence's ego. Instead, he will tell it how it is.
This week on The Rich Eisen Show, Coen gave a critical update on Lawrence and the type of progress he has made over the course of training camp.
Coen Weighs In on Trevor Lawrence
"You know, on my interview, actually, in person, had an opportunity to sit down with Trevor quickly, and that was really where it all started. And then you fast forward to really the last two practices, if you go to our scrimmage under the lights the other night, and then our practice yesterday, saw major improvements from Trevor, really, since getting into this system," Coen said.
Lawrence has stacked together several impressive days for the Jaguars throughout the course of training camp, and it is clear Coen counts himself as impressed.
"As you know, Rich, like Sean, this system, it's not the easiest to learn, right? There's a lot of different complications in terms of the motions, the shifts, the cans, the amount that we do end up putting on the quarterback, ultimately, and not just the quarterback, but the entire unit of itself. And so he's starting to see it before it occurs now. The motions and shifts and alignments are all starting to become second nature for him, and now you're starting to see that talent just go out and be on display," Coen said.
"And so is it perfect every day? No, and that's the beauty of it is that he's learning every single day, and we're learning about him every single day. But the guy is mentally and physically tough, and you can always start with that. The great ones are always mentally and physically tough that I've been around at least. And so you can always start there. And he's talented, and he wants to be good, he wants to be great, and so I've been really pleased with him over the last few practices, especially."
