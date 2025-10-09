3 Instant Observations to Jaguars' Tyson Campbell Trade
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have made yet another blockbuster trade, this time sending starting cornerback Tyson Campbell and the Eagles’ 2026 7th-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for cornerback Greg Newsome and the New York Jets' 2026 6th-round pick.
So, what do we make of the Jaguars' latest trade? We take a look below.
Newsome Becomes Latest Player on Prove-It Deal
The Jaguars are getting a talented player in the deal in the form of former first-round pick Greg Newsome, who was selected in the same draft class as Campbell. Newsome has been a solid running mate alongside Denzel Ward for the last several seasons, and the athletic and explosive cover man should be a solid fit in the Jaguars' zone-based scheme.
Newsome also becomes yet another player who will have a chance to earn a pay-day in a contract year. Fellow contract-year players like Travis Etienne and Devin Lloyd have shined with the chance to prove themselves under the new regime, and now Newsome gets a chance to do the same thing.
Why This Was A Long-Term Move With Short-Term Benefits
The Jaguars were already set to eat quite a bit of Tyson Campbell's extension regardless of whether this move was made, so there is a real sunken cost variable attached to it. But by moving Campbell, the Jaguars begin the process of unloading one of their biggest contracts and one that the current regime was never apart of putting together.
Other big contracts on the team like Josh Hines-Allen's and Trevor Lawrence's are not issues since both players are key pieces of the future. But once the Jaguars no longer saw Campbell as a key part of the future, his bloated contract from the last regime became a casualty. With that said, the Jaguars did improve draft positioning and got a player who has been more productive this season.
Travis Hunter Impact
Jaguars rookie phenom Travis Hunter just had his best game as a cornerback against the Kansas City Chiefs, allowing only seven yards on three targets and coming up with a third-down pass break-up against Travis Kelce on an early third-down. Hunter has had serious flashes at cornerback over the last few weeks, which likely made the Jaguars feel comfortable to make this move.
Campbell had been playing like the Jaguars' third-best cornerback in recent weeks; his run defense was strong and he came up with key plays in wins vs. the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers, but he has also allowed the second-most yards of any cornerback in football this season because he has been beat downfield on multiple occasions. Hunter can now see an expanded role on defense alongside Jourdan Lewis, while Newsome, Montaric Brown and Jarrian Jones offer enough depth to allow him to still make an impact on offense.
