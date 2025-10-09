What the Latest Jaguars Injury Report Says About Travon Walker, Others
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced their first injury report of Week 6, and there is another Travon Walker update to track.
Walker was listed as limited in Wednesday's practice from the Miller Electric Center, the first of the week as the team recovers from Monday Night Football and prepares for the Seattle Seahawks.
Walker's Status
Walker battled all week to recover from his wrist injury that he sustained in Week 4, but he simply was not able to go. And his absence showed on the field in a big way, with the Jaguars allowing their season-high yards total and recording their fewest pressures and lowest pressure rate of the entire 2025 season.
“Yeah, I mean, he had some swelling still in there. So, it just wasn't the right time. It was only seven days, whatever it was, seven days out of the surgery. So, it wasn't something that any of us felt comfortable being able to go put him out there last night. Not sure what that'll look like this week yet," Coen said about Walker on Tuesday.
"He was definitely feeling better towards the last night, like towards yesterday but it just wasn't the right thing to do, putting him in that game so soon. So hopeful, for this week and we'll have to see what that swelling does and based on when the stitches can come out, I think some of that will help us know what his availability will be.”
As for the rest of the Jaguars injury report, the following players were listed as limited: linebacker Yasir Abdullah (hamstring), wide receiver Dyami Brown (shoulder), offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland (ankle), offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (knee), offensive lineman Anton Harrison (elbow), offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (knee), safety Eric Murray (neck), and running back Bhayshul Tuten (shoulder).
Punter Logan Cooke did not practice (personal), neither did center Robert Hainsey (hamstring). Hainsey worked off to the side with trainers after suffering a hamstring injury vs. the Chiefs before he was replaced in the starting lineup by rookie center Jonah Monheim. Monheim commanded the center spot for the final drives of the contest.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to weigh in on the first injury report of Week 6.
Please let us know your thoughts on the first injury report of Week 6 when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.