Jaguar Report

What the Latest Jaguars Injury Report Says About Travon Walker, Others

The Jacksonville Jaguars have released their first injury report of Week 6, with a key update for Travon Walker.

John Shipley

Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) before the play against the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) before the play against the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images / Travis Register-Imagn Images
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced their first injury report of Week 6, and there is another Travon Walker update to track.

Walker was listed as limited in Wednesday's practice from the Miller Electric Center, the first of the week as the team recovers from Monday Night Football and prepares for the Seattle Seahawks.

Walker's Status

Walker battled all week to recover from his wrist injury that he sustained in Week 4, but he simply was not able to go. And his absence showed on the field in a big way, with the Jaguars allowing their season-high yards total and recording their fewest pressures and lowest pressure rate of the entire 2025 season.

“Yeah, I mean, he had some swelling still in there. So, it just wasn't the right time. It was only seven days, whatever it was, seven days out of the surgery. So, it wasn't something that any of us felt comfortable being able to go put him out there last night. Not sure what that'll look like this week yet," Coen said about Walker on Tuesday.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) hugs linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) after picking up a fumble recovery during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"He was definitely feeling better towards the last night, like towards yesterday but it just wasn't the right thing to do, putting him in that game so soon. So hopeful, for this week and we'll have to see what that swelling does and based on when the stitches can come out, I think some of that will help us know what his availability will be.”

As for the rest of the Jaguars injury report, the following players were listed as limited: linebacker Yasir Abdullah (hamstring), wide receiver Dyami Brown (shoulder), offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland (ankle), offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (knee), offensive lineman Anton Harrison (elbow), offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (knee), safety Eric Murray (neck), and running back Bhayshul Tuten (shoulder).

Sep 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars guard Ezra Cleveland (76) takes the field prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Punter Logan Cooke did not practice (personal), neither did center Robert Hainsey (hamstring). Hainsey worked off to the side with trainers after suffering a hamstring injury vs. the Chiefs before he was replaced in the starting lineup by rookie center Jonah Monheim. Monheim commanded the center spot for the final drives of the contest.

JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.