Jaguars Reveal Second Injury Report For Panthers Contest
The Jacksonville Jaguars got another positive injury update ahead of their Week 1 clash vs. the Carolina Panthers, removing one of the NFL's most consistent obstacles.
With Thursday's injury report out for the Jaguars, here is how the second practice day of the week shook out.
Injury Report
- OL Cole Van Lanen (shoulder): Limited Participation
- CB Montaric Brown (ankle): Did Not Participate
- OL Wyatt Milum (knee): Did Not Participate
The most significant aspect of the injury report is the offensive line. The Jaguars have nine offensive linemen on the active roster, but one already looks set to miss the game in Milum. If Van Lanen can't play, the Jaguars would have two healthy backups in Chuma Edoga and Jonah Monheim.
With that said, this seems to be why the Jaguars built out the offensive line the way they have. They have made a concentrated effort to add linemen who can play multiple positions to ensure the team is protected in scenarios just like the onje the Jaguars may now be looking at entering their Week 1 contest vs. the Panthers.
“I feel good about it. I like those guys. Like we've talked about, the depth of that room has been awesome to see. We have the flexibility of guys being able to play different positions inside, outside, left and right, which is nice to have. Different guys can snap," Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski said.
"Different guys can play guard, play tackle and then they've done a great job of kind of coming together and learning to work together, which is always a big thing in the offensive line because as much as there's one-on-ones at times, a lot of it is dependent on the communication. How are you setting? How are you blocking?
"What call are you making here? So, there's so much communication with those guys where even though it looks like a one-on-one being a one-on-one at the end of the play, so much of that is dictated by what they did pre-snap or what they did with their footwork to create that one-on-one or what's the call, what's the combination. So, it's been fun to see those guys come closer together as a unit.”
