Which Jaguars' Playmaker Seems Primed For Huge Role
The debate of the Jacksonville Jaguars running back room has raged on (and on and on ...) since the day the offseason began.
With the Week 1 clash with the Carolina Panthers now under 72 hours away, we are on the precipice of finally getting some answers in terms of the specific roles and usage for the four-man running back room.
But Jaguars head coach Liam Coen may have already revealed which of the group (Travis Etienne, Tank Bigsby, Bhayshul Tuten, and LeQuint Allen Jr.) may be primed for a big role.
Etienne's Role
In comparison to the running backs Coen found the most success with last year in Tampa Bay, Etienne appears to have the closest matching skill set. And for that reason, Etienne seems primed for a huge role in Coen's scheme.
"That's an evolution. Like, so much of what we were able to do last year in Tampa with those backs kind of evolved. So, Week 1, Travis has been able to give us an opportunity to do that," Coen said this week when asked about Etienne.
"Like, he's lined up in multiple different spots and handled the workload that we've given him that is different than just lining up either behind the quarterback or next to him. So, I've appreciated how much he's been able to do, and it also helps us, in the screen game in the pass game because he can catch it and make people miss in space. So, he's been a good pro for us, man."
Etienne's Impact
Outside of Etienne's ability as a pass-catcher, the veteran running back has also earned the staff and Coen's trust thanks to the way he has gone about his work despite questions about his contract and long-term future.
"Like, I've actually been really appreciative of the way he's gone about his work and gone about it. He was here yesterday. Him and Tank [RB Tank Bigsby] were in here yesterday and getting some extra work," Coen said.
"So, we've got to use him as a guy that can help make plays because there's only so many plays you can dial, like they have to be able to do something with the ball to be special, to continue to take the offense to the next level and turn those 10 play drives into four play, five play drives to where we can create some explosives and not just get what the run kind of should get or the pass.
As for Etienne, he himself has found that Coen's scheme can help him go back to being the playmaker he was early in his career.
"I love being moved around," Etienne said in the locker room on Wednesday.
"He just simplified it down. He just gets the playmakers the ball, and let's go out there and play, not thinking too much. And his scheme allows us to do that, and allows me to get back to just being myself and being a spark for the team."
To get our updates for the Jaguars and this playmaker follow us on X at @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley right now!
Talk to us about this playmaker comments by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.