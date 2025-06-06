One Jaguars Player to Watch at Minicamp
The Jacksonville Jaguars have begun the process of rebuilding their roster and culture. Organized Team Activities officially mark a new era of Jaguars football, or so they hope.
Brandon Austin of the Pro Football Network believes Travis Hunter is the Jaguars' player to keep an eye on as the offseason program marches on.
"Travis Hunter is a true unicorn — a generational athlete with legitimate two-way ability. So, it’s no surprise that the Jacksonville Jaguars traded up to get him. New general manager James Gladstone and company paid a pretty penny to land Hunter, but he definitely has the goods to deliver a return on investment," Austin said.
"Hunter stands out as a rare playmaker, one who doesn’t come around often. He was considered by many as one of only a few blue-chip prospects in the 2025 draft class. He simply was that good as both Jackson State and Colorado.
Like many others, Austin believes Hunter's ability to play on both sides of the ball may make him one of the best players on the roster. Austin also believes this makes Hunter the Jaguars' player to watch during OTAs this summer.
"As a wide receiver, he’s exceptional. His explosion, bend, agility, and IQ allow him to slice through defensive coverage, generate significant yards after the catch, and make incredible, high-flying grabs. Hunter’s elite athleticism shows up right away on defense, too, as he’s a cornerback with the athletic tools to match up against the opponent’s best receiver and the ball skills to be a true turnover threat," Austin said.
"Hunter’s arrival actually fills a need for the Jaguars on both sides of the ball. Jacksonville saw some turnover this offseason at the offensive skill positions. Christian Kirk and Evan Engram are gone, which left Brian Thomas Jr. as the only proven pass-catching threat. Though Thomas solidified himself as a rising WR1, the threat of Hunter being on the field will help open up the field."
Hunter may be the player to spark a turnaround in Jacksonville. His natural abilities on defense alone make him worth the price of admission. While he can play both sides of the ball, Hunter should help the Jaguars get going in the right direction on defense.
"On the other side of the ball, the Jaguars’ pass defense came on strong towards the end of the season, but they ranked 31st in pass defense success rate for much of the year. They added Jourdan Lewis as the slot corner, but Hunter is the type of player who can elevate this unit. It will be interesting to see how Liam Coen and his staff deploy Hunter in camp," Austin said.
