Duval Dishes on Darnell Savage's Unexpected Release from Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been extremely active with their roster in the first year under new general manager James Gladstone. He's turned over every rock possible in hopes of building the team he wants for Head Coach Liam Coen and the rest of the staff. Sometimes that means additions, and sometimes it means cutting someone loose.
Darnell Savage was the latest victim of Gladstone's iron fist. Or he was freed from the weight of the Jaguars' safeties ahead of him on the depth chart. It depends on who's reporting the news.
Through the Jaguars' first two games of the 2025 NFL season, Savage played just 48 snaps and had one lone tackle. After starting 13 games following his signing with Jacksonville last year, he was reduced to the third safety on the depth chart once former Kansas City Chiefs SS Eric Murray was added in this past free agency.
Fans say goodbye to Darnell Savage
General Manager James Gladstone has developed a reputation for wanting to purge the Jacksonville Jaguars of his predecessor, Trent Baalke's former additions. Darnell Savage is the latest on the list, joining players like Tank Bigsby, Luke Fortner, and Deantre Prince.
Some will remember his time in Duval fondly. As a starter in 2024, he racked up 51 combined tackles, six passes defended, and an interception.
Others are celebrating the news following his disappointing start to this new campaign. There were even fans who predicted that the Jaguars would part ways with Savage at some point this year.
On the other hand, some were left completely blindsided by the announcement.
Following his release, the Jaguars only have four active safeties on the roster: Andrew Wingard, Eric Murray, Rayuan Lane III, and Antonio Johnson. Perhaps someone like Travis Hunter Jr. or Christian Braswell will take on a more prominent role after Savage's departure. Or maybe Gladstone already has a replacement in mind.
Cutting Savage will free up some significant money on the Jaguars' books moving forward.
Savage has too much name recognition to remain on the market for long. He's still just 28 years old and was a full-time starter in his first six seasons in the NFL. Some Green Bay Packers fans are hoping for a reunion, with the belief that he could contribute to a suddenly elite defense that recently added Defensive Player of the Year candidate Micah Parsons.
