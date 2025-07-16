Where Does Jaguars' Offensive Trio Rank?
The Jacksonville Jaguars had a down year in all regards last season, but especially when it came to the offensive side of the ball.
Other than star rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., most of the offense took a big step backward in terms of their production in the final year of the Doug Pederson and Press Taylor offense.
But with new head coach Liam Coen now at the helm after his record-breaking year as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator, the Jaguars and their talented group will be expected to up their game and then some in 2025.
But how does the core of the Jaguars' passing and rushing attack compare to their NFL peers? In a recent look by CBS Sports ranking each franchise's offensive trios, the Jaguars' group of Thomas, Travis Etienne, and Trevor Lawrence landed at No. 19 -- the second-best spot in the AFC South.
"Jacksonville checked in 16th last year, which means it's down year over year despite BTJ putting together one of the best rookie wide receiver seasons in NFL history. That tells you a bit about where opinions are on Lawrence and Etienne right now," CBS Sports said.
"Lawrence only played 10 games last season and he was, kindly, not very good. He still has immense talent, but the ship might have sailed on him living up to the uber-prospect expectations he had coming into the league. And Etienne might be surpassed in the backfield rotation this year, with Jacksonville bringing in multiple other guys."
In terms of the other AFC South teams, the Indianapolis Colts came in ranked at No. 30, the Tennessee Titans ranked at 28, and the Houston Texans led the pack at No. 11.
"Indy gets dinged here for the question mark under center, where Jones seems likely to start based on Anthony Richardson's repeated injury issues," CBS Sports said about the Colts.
"We know what Jones is, and more importantly what he is not -- which is a player who can transcend his surroundings and lift his teammates. That means a heavy burden is borne by Taylor (who rebounded last season but still hasn't come close to repeating his magical 2021 season) and Pittman (who may or may not be surpassed in the pecking order by Josh Downs. Our voters were skeptical of the situation, and rightfully so."
