BREAKING: Jaguars Decide on Travon Walker's 5th-Year Option
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made another critical decision.
The Jaguars announced Monday the team will officially exercise the fifth-year option of 2022 NFL Draft No. 1 pick Travon Walker, putting him under contract through the 2026 season. Previously, Walker was set to be a free agent after the 2025 season.
Now, the Jaguars have Walker for at least the next two seasons after he has met and even exceeded expectations since his rookie year.
After 3.5 sacks and five tackles for loss as a rookie, Walker has seen his production explode the last two seasons. In 2023, Walker recorded 10 sacks and 10 tackles for loss and took a clear jump forward in a season in which the Jaguars badly needed him to.
Walker then had the best year of his career in 2024, recording 10.5 sacks and 13 quarterback hits. Over the last few seasons, Walker has teamed with Josh Hines-Allen to form one of the best and most productive pass-rushing duos in the entire NFL, exactly what the Jaguars were hoping for when they selected Walker.
The question for the Jaguars and Walker will now revolve around a potential contract extension for the former Georgia Bulldogs star. Walker has done enough to entice the Jaguars to keep him on an expensive fifth-year option in 2026, indicating that the new leadership trio of Liam Coen, James Gladstone and Tony Boselli are all-in on Walker as a piece of the Jaguars' future.
“Yeah, we’re having open conversations, and at the end of the day, we’ll continue to have those. James and Tony and I will have those conversations as we go, for sure," Coen said about Walker and a potential extension last week at the annual league meetings in South Florida.
Walker has proven to be a favorite of two different defensive staffs in his career thus far, and now all signs point to him making it three-for-three.
“I’ve had some good conversations with Tray. We’ve had a number of hour-long conversations where, man, I feel a guy that wants to go be great, that wants to continue to take the next step and dominate," Coen said.
"I can feel that from him. Sounds like a guy who wants to work, does things the right way. I’m excited about working with him. He’s really been pleasant to talk to.”
