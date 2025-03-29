Which Jaguars Are Entering Contract Years in 2025?
The Jacksonville Jaguars didn't have a star-studded internal free agency class in 2025, but that could all change quickly in just another year.
Jacksonville has some heavy hitters on their list of free agents for 2026, which may give us an idea of which players the Jaguars will attempt to make a priority first.
Below is a list of each Jaguars player who is currently set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.
EDGE Travon Walker/LB Devin Lloyd*
This one could change in a matter of a few months. The Jaguars have fifth-year options to decide on for both Travon Walker and Devin Lloyd; if the Jaguars don't pick the options up, then they will be entering the final years of their rookie contracts and be set to be free agents in 2026.
RB Travis Etienne
Set to play on the fifth-year option in 2025, Travis Etienne is entering a key year for the Jaguars. The former first-round pick and 1,000-yard rusher is coming off an injury-filled season and will look to improve in 2025.
WR Dyami Brown
One of two free agents who the Jaguars signed to a one-year deal, Dyami Brown can cash in again next offseason.
DB Andrew Wingard
A long-time special teams contributor and key defensive backup, Andrew Wingard is now on his fourth coaching staff in his Jaguars tenure. He has impressed the first three, and likely will this one as well.
P Logan Cooke
One of the best punters in the NFL and the longest-tenured current Jaguar, Logan Cooke should not be expected to go anywhere.
DB Daniel Thomas
A long-time special teams star for the Jaguars, he is one of the only players remaining from the 2020 draft class. He has earned his long tenure.
OL Luke Fortner
A two-year starter at center, Luke Fortner was replaced last year by Mitch Morse and looks like a backup again this year for Robert Hainsey.
LB Chad Muma
A veteran linebacker and core special teamer, Chad Muma has yet to fill a starting role for the Jaguars on a consistent basis.
CB Montaric Brown
A Day 3 success story from the previous regime, Montaric Brown has more than held his own when thrust into the starting lineup in the last two seasons.
OL Fred Johnson
Signed to a one-year deal earlier this month, Fred Johnson will have a chance to compete as a depth offensive lineman. If he has to start any games, he could make himself a lot of money for 2026.
OL Dennis Daley
A veteran offensive lineman who was on the practice squad last year, we will see if Dennis Daley can carve out any role in 2025.
QB John Wolford
A No. 3 quarterback and potential practice squad member, John Wolford returned to the Jaguars' roster this offseason after previous experience with Liam Coen in Los Angeles and Tampa Bay
