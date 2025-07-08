Two Jaguars' Rivals Amongst NFL's Best DTs
The Jacksonville Jaguars may have questions along their interior defensive line entering 2025, but most of their AFC South peers can not relate.
Two Jaguars' rivals found themselves listed in ESPN's top-10 rankings of defensive tackles, which is compiled by votes from NFL executives, coaches and scouts.
Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons came in at No. 4 while Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was ranked at No. 8.
"Simmons has been a staple in the top 10 due to unique power that some evaluators consider the best in the league. He has risen to as high as No. 2 on the list because of the problems he gives opposing guards and centers. But evaluators are trying to make sense of his lack of production last season, including five sacks and nine quarterback hits, the latter of which ranked next to last in the top 10 or honorable mention categories among players who played most or all of the season," ESPN said about Simmons.
"Still dominant vs. the run -- I didn't see the same pass-rush explosion," an NFC executive said. Others cut Simmons slack, noting that playing on a bad team without much support on the outside is a factor. One coach noted that Denico Autry, a Titan from 2021 to 2023 before signing with Houston as a free agent, was an underrated edge rusher next to Simmons and that the two played off each other well. "Morale gets low and it's hard to rush when you're always playing from behind," an NFL coordinator said. "Still one of the most complete players."
As for Buckner, the NFL appears to still be high on the former San Francisco 49ers first-rounder thanks to his consistency year in and year out.
"The tallest player on this list (6-foot-7) continues to play big, averaging 8.4 sacks per season since 2018. "The most underrated defensive player in the league," a high-ranking AFC personnel exec said," ESPN said.
"Despite missing five games last season, Buckner continues to disrupt opposing offensive lines. His 16.4% pass rush win rate ranked second among the top 10, trailing Jones. As multiple voters pointed out, Buckner isn't in Tier 1 but will always hang around in the top 10 because of his consistency. "His game will age well because of his length, technique and high motor," an NFL personnel evaluator said.
